Indians' Clevinger out 6-8 weeks after knee surgery

  • Updated: 15-02-2020 07:23 IST
Cleveland Indians right-hander Mike Clevinger will be out six to eight weeks after undergoing surgery Friday to repair a partially torn left meniscus, the team announced. The Indians' season opener against the visiting Detroit Tigers is scheduled for March 26, one day short of six weeks from Friday.

Clevinger sustained the injury on Wednesday while training at the team's developmental complex in Goodyear, Ariz. Dr. Tim Kremchek, the Cincinnati Reds' medical director, performed the operation in Avondale, Ariz. The 29-year-old avoided arbitration this offseason by reaching a $4.1 million deal with the Indians.

Clevinger was in line to be the team's Opening Day starter after Cleveland traded two-time American League Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber to the Texas Rangers in December. Clevinger overcame a two-month injury absence due to a strained muscle in his upper back, as well as an ankle sprain, to post a 13-4 record with a 2.71 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 21 starts last season. He struck out 169 batters in 126 innings.

Clevinger has a 41-21 record with a 3.20 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 97 career appearances (84 starts) over four major league seasons, all with the Indians. --Field Level Media

