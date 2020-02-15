Ravens OL Hurst draws 4-game suspension

The NFL suspended Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle James Hurst four games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Hurst, who appeared in every game during the 2019 regular season and made two starts, reportedly will miss the first four games of next season. The suspension could prompt the Ravens to cut ties with Hurst, which reportedly would save $2.75 million against the salary cap.

The 28-year-old Hurst has appeared in 90 games since joining the Ravens in 2014 as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina. He has made 44 career starts, including all 26 games he appeared in from 2017-18.

