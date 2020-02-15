Team USA rallies to beat Team World in Rising Stars Game

Team USA found its shooting stroke in the second half and buried Team World 151-131 in the Rising Stars Game on Friday to kick off All-Star Weekend festivities at United Center. Eric Paschall led Team USA with 23 points and RJ Barrett had a game-high 27 points.

As Team USA put the game away in the fourth, players stepped aside to let Team USA forward Zion Williamson try a series of spectacular dunks. Team USA's Miles Bridges has 20 points and was named MVP of the game.

"Coaches were getting on the team saying, 'Are you going to play for real?'" Bridges said of his 13-point surge in the third quarter. Bench players propelled Team USA into the lead in the third, when the World team was outscored 44-24.

Bridges connected on 3-pointers in back-to-back possessions to cut a 12-point lead in half just inside of the 5-minute mark in the third quarter. Three minutes later, Devonte' Graham made a pair of 3s of his own on consecutive possessions and Team USA had its first lead, 104-103, since the opening minutes of the game. Luka Doncic launched a shot from half-court with two seconds remaining in the second quarter that helped stake Team World to an 81-71 lead at halftime.

Team USA bailed on a perimeter attack in the second quarter in favor of a barrage of rim-bending dunks highlighted by Williamson's catch and flush of a lob from Ja Morant. Team World opened a 13-point lead -- 37-24 -- with two minutes left in the first quarter, which included one foul and 24 combined 3-point attempts.

