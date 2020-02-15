Left Menu
Kiren Rijiju visits ITBP's Mountaineering and Skiing Institute to promote winter sports

Union Minister for Sports Kiren Rijiju on Saturday visited Auli in Uttarakhand, to support Indo-Tibetan Border Police's (ITBP) Mountaineering And Skiing Institute to promote winter sports in the country.

  ANI
  • |
  Auli (Uttarakhand)
  • |
  Updated: 15-02-2020 18:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 18:51 IST
Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju in Uttarakhand (Photo/ Kiren Rijiju Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to encourage more winter and adventure sports which will further boost the tourism industry in the country, Rijiju tweeted, "Reached Auli in Uttarakhand to evaluate and support ITBP's Mountaineering and Skiing Institute for the promotion of winter sports in India. We want to encourage more winter and adventure sports which will further promote the tourism industry in India." The minister also rode snow scooter with the ITBP jawans.

Mountaineering and Skiing Institute, a premier institution of the country on Mountaineering and Skiing was established in 1973 as a Winter Craft Wing of the Force. In 1990, it was re-christened as Mountaineering and Skiing Institute, according to its website. The institute imparts specialised training to the members of the force in mountaineering, skiing, survival in high altitude, rescue operations and river rafting.

The specialisation of the institute in these disciplines attracts trainees from Central and State Police Forces, including Defence Forces. The alumni of this institute have represented India in Winter Asiad, World Police Games, and its rafters have established a record in River Rafting in Alaknanda-Ganga from Vishnu Prayag to Rishikesh through turbulent waters and rapids over a stretch of 265 km in 1994. The 'famous mountaineers' of the Force have been trained in this Institute. (ANI)

