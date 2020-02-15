Left Menu
  • Glasgow
  15-02-2020
Duplantis breaks world pole vault record for second time in a week
Image Credit: Instagram (mondo_duplantis)

Sweden's Armand Duplantis set a world pole vault record of 6.18 meters at an indoor meeting in Glasgow on Saturday, adding one centimeter to the record he set in Poland last week. Duplantis, the 20-year-old who won silver at last year's world championships in Doha, cleared the bar with something to spare.

The old record of 6.16m set by French vaulter Renaud Lavillenie had stood since 2014. Duplantis opened on Saturday at 5.50m and got over 5.75m on his second try. Two-time world champion Sam Kendricks led at that point, but the US athlete exited the competition at the next height, 5.84m.

The Swede sailed over on his first attempt. With no one else left in the competition, the 20-year-old then flew over 6m. Duplantis had the bar moved up to 6.18m and one attempt was all he needed as he sailed well clear of the bar.

"This was such a great competition," said Duplantis. "There was such great energy the crowd was giving me and I really thrive off that."

