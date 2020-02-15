Left Menu
Report: Yankees sign RHP Bettis to minor league deal

  • Updated: 15-02-2020 23:52 IST
  • Created: 15-02-2020 23:51 IST
Report: Yankees sign RHP Bettis to minor league deal
Bettis, who turns 31 in April, was just 1-6 with a 6.08 ERA in 39 appearances (three starts) last season for the Colorado Rockies. Image Credit: Twitter (@Yankees)

The New York Yankees signed right-hander Chad Bettis to a minor league contract on Saturday, according to multiple reports. Bettis will also receive an invitation to spring training.

He will receive $1.5 million if he makes the big league roster with an opportunity to earn an additional $2 million in performance bonuses, according to mlb.com. Bettis, who turns 31 in April, was just 1-6 with a 6.08 ERA in 39 appearances (three starts) last season for the Colorado Rockies. His season concluded when he underwent hip surgery in late August.

Bettis fought a successful battle with testicular cancer, undergoing surgery in November 2016 and returning to the Rockies the following August. He is 31-31 with a 5.12 ERA in 164 career appearances (92 starts) over parts of seven seasons, all with the Rockies. His best season was 2016 when he went 14-8 with a 4.79 ERA in 32 starts.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

