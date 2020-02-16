Left Menu
Matthews helps Leafs handle Senators

Image Credit: Wikimedia

Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist as the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-2 on Saturday night. Jake Muzzin, William Nylander and Mitch Marner also scored for the Maple Leafs, who had lost four of their previous six games.

Jack Campbell made 25 saves for the Maple Leafs. Cody Goloubef and former Maple Leaf Connor Brown scored for the Senators, who have lost seven of their past eight games (1-5-2).

Ottawa starting goaltender Marcus Hogberg allowed three goals on 16 shots before being replaced by Craig Anderson in the second period. Anderson stopped all 14 shots he faced. Matthews scored his 42nd goal of the season at 4:11 of the first period following Ottawa's turnover in the neutral zone.

When two Senators defensemen became entangled, Matthews had open space to the net and faked a high shot before slipping the puck through the five-hole. Zach Hyman and Travis Dermott got assists. Muzzin scored his fourth goal of the season -- and first in 35 games -- at 1:53 of the second period on a wrist shot from the right point after working a give-and-go with Alex Kerfoot. Timothy Liljegren also assisted.

Nylander scored his 26th goal of the season at 11:48 of the second, deflecting a shot by John Tavares after Ottawa failed to clear the puck. Anderson replaced Hogberg in the Senators' net after the goal. Brown scored his 11th goal at 16:13 of the second after a turnover when a pass by Toronto defenseman Tyson Barrie in the corner was deflected by an official's skate. Chris Tierney passed from behind the net to Vladislav Namestnikov, who slid the puck to Brown.

Goloubef scored his first goal of the season on a deflection of a shot from the right circle by Thomas Chabot at 9:44 of the third period. Marner scored his 15th goal of the season into an empty net at 18:46 of the third.

Ottawa defenseman Mark Borowiecki (ankle) did not play.

