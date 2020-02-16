Left Menu
Here's what you need to know about Kobe Bryant's memorial service

The memorial service for basketball player Kobe Bryant and the other eight people killed in the fatal Calabasas helicopter crash will be held on February 24.

  • ANI
  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 10:34 IST
  • Created: 16-02-2020 10:34 IST
Late basketball legend Kobe Bryant. Image Credit: ANI

The memorial service for basketball player Kobe Bryant and the other eight people killed in the fatal Calabasas helicopter crash will be held on February 24. The service will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Fox News reported.

Los Angeles Lakers have announced that the fans who want to attend the memorial service at the Staples Centre can now register for tickets. Tickets for the event are priced in three tiers-- USD 24.02 each, two for USD 224, and USD 224 each.

These combinations of numbers represent the number 24 jersey worn by Bryant over his final ten NBA seasons and the number two jersey worn by Gianna on her youth basketball team. Proceeds from the ticket sales will benefit the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, Lakers said.

Staples Centre is also the home ground for the Los Angeles Clippers NBA side. It has also been the site of Michael Jackson's memorial in the past. Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among the nine people killed when a helicopter they were travelling in crashed amid foggy conditions and burst into flames in the hills above Calabasas.

The basketball legend had won five National Basketball Association (NBA) championships in his 20-year-long career while playing for Los Angeles Lakers. (ANI)

