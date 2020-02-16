Left Menu
Development News Edition

India to play day-night Test in Australia

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 17:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 17:18 IST
India to play day-night Test in Australia

India will play a day-night Test during their much-anticipated tour of Australia later this year, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said on Sunday. This comes a month after captain Virat Kohli asserted that his team was ready to play a day-night Test anywhere in Australia.

"Yes, India will play a Day/Night Test in Australia. A formal announcement will be made soon," BCCI president Sourav Ganguly told PTI. Ganguly, a former captain, also said that the second Test of the next home series against England will be a day-night affair. He added that the Board will try to have at least one day-night Test in each series moving forward.

India played their maiden day-night Test against Bangladesh last November at the Eden Gardens, winning the match quite comfortably with plenty of time to spare. While the venue has not been finalised yet, the pink ball game is likely to be held in either Adelaide or Perth. Hosting the game in one of these venues makes sense given the better time slot for Indian broadcast audience.

On the eve of India's three-match ODI series opener at home against Australia last month, Kohli had said, "We're ready and up for the challenge - whether it's Gabba, Perth... it doesn't matter to us. It's become a very exciting feature of any Test series and we're open to playing day-night Tests." After India's mauling of Bangladesh in their maiden day-night Test outing in Kolkata, Ganguly had said that they "will deal as per the request" of the host Board when on tour.

India declined Australia's offer to play a day-night Test in Adelaide in 2018-19, citing lack of experience. However, with day-night match seen as a possible answer to Test cricket's dwindling attendances, Australia had been hoping that India will agree to play one game at the Gabba this year.

A Cricket Australia (CA) delegation met top BCCI officials on the sidelines of a limited-overs series in January with the day-night Test figuring on the agenda. Meanwhile, it is also learnt that India is set to play three ODIs and three T20 Internationals in Sri Lanka after the IPL.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Terrorism is common enemy of humanity, peace, development: VP

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said terrorism is the common enemy of humanity, peace and development. Addressing the centennial celebrations of Rotary International in India here today, he said Peace is a prerequisite to developm...

Fancy felines hit Hanoi for first ever cat show

Vietnam, where cats have been viewed in the past as food, hosted its first-ever cat show on Sunday, gathering around 60 pedigree cats with feisty stage names such as Angry Alice, Di Maria The Great and Timosa Sumo.The show, run by the World...

NIA stumbles upon 'evidence' of terror funding through cross-LoC trade during DySP case probe

The National Investigation Agency NIA has stumbled upon evidence of funding of terror groups through cross-border trade during its probe into the case of Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh who was caught escorting militants out ...

Two more Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan

Two more Indians on board a quarantined cruise ship off Japan have tested positive for the novel coronavirus even as India assured that it will provide all possible assistance to its nationals on the ship to return home after they test nega...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020