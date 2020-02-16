Left Menu
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

The National Basketball Association All-Star Game MVP Award has been permanently named for the late Kobe Bryant, league Commissioner Adam Silver said on Saturday. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP

NHL roundup: Lightning beat Flyers for 10th straight win Nikita Kucherov notched a goal and an assist as the Tampa bay Lightning beat the visiting Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Saturday to push the NHL’s longest active winning streak to 10 straight.

TENNIS-NEWYORK Edmund and Seppi to reprise Kiwi clash in Big Apple final

Briton Kyle Edmund and Italian Andreas Seppi will face off for the second time in a month when they contest the final of the New York Open on Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-NOTEBOOK

MLB notebook: Astros' Baker concerned as criticism continues New Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker is concerned opposing pitchers will retaliate against his players by hitting them with pitches in the wake of the team’s sign-stealing scandal.

UPCOMING SOCCER

SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-TOT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur.

16 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-BCA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v Brescia Juventus host Brescia in a Serie A match.

16 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-CGN-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Cologne v Bayern Munich Cologne play Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

16 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-NEW/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Newcastle United. 16 Feb 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-CAG-NAP/REPORT Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Cagliari v Napoli

Cagliari host Napoli in a Serie A match. 16 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-LAZ-INT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lazio v Inter Milan

Lazio host Inter Milan in a Serie A match. 16 Feb 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-LIL-OLM/REPORT (PIX) Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Lille v Marseille

Second-placed Marseille travel to Lille in Ligue 1 16 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-CLV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Celta Vigo

Real Madrid host Celta Vigo in La Liga. 16 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/ Soccer-Talking points from the Premier League weekend

Five talking points from the Premier League weekend. 17 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/ Soccer - Italy - Talking-points from the Serie A weekend

Talking-points from the Serie A weekend. 17 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATM-LIV/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Champions League - Atletico Madrid news conference & training

Atletico Madrid prepare for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Liverpool. 17 Feb 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/ Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the weekend in La Liga

Talking points from the weekend's action in La Liga. 17 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

TENNIS TENNIS-STPETERSBURG/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - WTA Premier - St Petersburg Ladies Trophy The final of the St Petersburg Ladies Trophy - a WTA Premier event.

16 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT TENNIS-DUBAI/

Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Dubai Tennis Championships Day one of the Dubai Tennis Championships - a WTA Premier 5 tournament.

17 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT OLYMPICS

OLYMPICS-2020/TOKYO-BARRIERFREE (PIX) STORY DELAYED TO LATE FEB-Barrier-free? Tokyo struggles to remove obstacles for the disabled ahead of Olympics

STORY DELAYED TO LATE FEB-While many prospective Olympic visitors from Asia envision Japan as a disabled-friendly hi-tech paradise where robots seamlessly serve you drinks and take you up and down the stairs, it can often be nothing but. Steep staircases, no elevators on major stations and huge, crushing crowds are often daunting for visitors from abroad. While Tokyo has moved quickly to make the city more “barrier-free” there’s a long way to go. 17 Feb

OLYMPICS-2020/MOTTO (TV) Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces Games motto

Tokyo 2020 organisers hold news conference to announce the Games motto for this year’s Olympics. 17 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

MOTOR RACING MOTOR-F1-WILLIAMS/

Motor racing-Williams to reveal 2020 F1 car online Williams reveal their 2020 car in a digital-only launch across social media channels.

17 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

