Left Menu
Development News Edition

Porel returns to Bengal squad for Ranji quarterfinals against Odisha

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 21:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 21:25 IST
Porel returns to Bengal squad for Ranji quarterfinals against Odisha

Bengal were bolstered by the return of India A pacer Ishan Porel for their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal clash against Odisha starting in Cuttack on February 20. The lanky pacer, who was doing India A duty during their tour of New Zealand, was on Sunday named in the 16-member squad that also recalled experienced middle-order batsman Sudip Chatterjee.

Chatterjee scored 1, 5 not out and 18 in two matches against Kerala and Andhra this season and was later discarded. "Chatterjee will join the team two days later as he is playing in the local league. The team leaves for Odhisa tomorrow," Cricket Association of Bengal said in a statement.

It further added that pacer Akash Deep was carrying a niggle, making his availability uncertain as Bengal went in for a 16-member squad. Bengal sealed a place in the quarterfinals after beating Punjab by 48 runs in a low-scoring encounter in Patiala.

While Manoj Tiwary scored fifties in both the innings, Shahbaz Ahmed picked up 11 wickets in the match. Bengal Squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran (captain), Manoj Tiwary, Anustup Majumder, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Sudip Chatterjee, Abishek Raman, Koushik Ghosh, Arnab Nandi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Agniv Pan, Ishan Porel, Shreyan Chakraborty, Nilkantha Das, Mukesh Kumar, Golam Mustafa and Akash Deep.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Punjab to screen passengers from Japan, South Korea for coronavirus

Amid a heightening scare over coronavirus crisis, Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Sunday said the passengers travelling to the north Indian state from Japan and South Korea will also be scanned for the virus ...

Flagged off by PM, Kashi Mahakal Express left Varanasi with a seat reserved for Lord Shiva

Lord Shiva had a seat reserved for Him for the first time ever on a train, the Kashi Mahakal Express that links three Jyotirlingas in two states and was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday from Varanasi. After embarking up...

Duckworth claims Bengaluru Open title

Australias James Duckworth registered a straight-set win over Benjamin Bonzi of France in the finals to lift the USD 162,500 Bengaluru Open title here on Sunday. Duckworth took just 68 minutes to notch up a 6-4 6-4 win over Benjamin at the ...

Don't label all Uighurs terrorists, Turkey tells China

Ankara, Feb 16 AFP Turkeys foreign minister on Sunday said China should not label all Muslim ethnic Uighurs as terrorists, following talks with his Chinese counterpart in Germany. UN experts believe China is holding a million Muslims in cam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020