Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kambala jockey Gowda not sure about participating in SAI trial

Srinivasa Gowda, a Kambala jockey, will meet Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday but he is not sure about his participation in trial at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Bengaluru, which was arranged by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mangalore (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 22:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 22:11 IST
Kambala jockey Gowda not sure about participating in SAI trial
Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Srinivasa Gowda, a Kambala jockey, will meet Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday but he is not sure about his participation in trial at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Bengaluru, which was arranged by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju. "I do not know whether I will run in trial tomorrow or not but I will be in Bengaluru tomorrow to meet the CM. I need to consult my Kambala academy mentor. I need to rest also," Gowda told ANI on Sunday.

Gowda participated in various Kambala competitions in the last two days and now wants some time for rest. Rijiju on Saturday said that the officials from the SAI have contacted Gowda and he will reach the SAI centre on Monday.

"Yes @PMuralidharRao ji. Officials from SAI have contacted him. His rail ticket is done and he will reach SAI centre on Monday. I will ensure top national coaches to conduct his trials properly. We are team @narendramodi ji and will do everything to identify sporting talents!," Rijiju tweeted on Saturday. Gowda set the new record as the fastest runner in the history of the traditional sport as he covered 145 meters in 13.62 seconds at the Kambala competition.

He became the overnight sensation and netizens compared him to the fastest sprinter in the world -- Usain Bolt and urged sporting bodies to take note of the jockey. Bolt holds the world 100m record of 9.58 seconds while Gowda covered the same distance in just 9.55 seconds during a Kambala competition.

Kambala is an ancient, traditional buffalo race in muddy or slushy paddy fields of coastal regions of Karnataka. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Australia will be favourites in India's tour of Down Under: Steve Waugh

Former Australia captain Steve Waugh on Sunday said the home side will be favourite to win when India will tour Australia later this year to play a Test series. Waugh also said that the day-night Test will also be part of the series as Indi...

UN: Antarctic high temp records will take months to verify

Record high temperatures reportedly measured in Antarctica will take months to verify, the UN weather agency said Sunday. A spokesman for the World Meteorological Organization said the measurements made by researchers from Argentina and Bra...

Blue Jackets place Atkinson (ankle) back on IR

The Columbus Blue Jackets placed right wing Cam Atkinson on injured reserve Sunday as he continues to recover from an ankle injury sustained earlier this month. The move is retroactive to Feb. 8, when the injury occurred in a 2-1 loss to th...

UP: Seven burned to death after in road mishap

At least seven people were on Sunday burned to death after a truck and van collided with each other. The incident took place under Bangarmau police station limits near the toll plaza on the Agra Lucknow expressway.SP Unnao, Vikrant Veer sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020