Left Menu
Development News Edition

It won't be easy for India against Australia this time: Steve Waugh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 22:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 22:44 IST
It won't be easy for India against Australia this time: Steve Waugh

Australia will start favourites when India travel Down Under later this year due to a full-strength batting line-up and a more settled bowling attack, former captain Steve Waugh said on Sunday. Virat Kohli's side scripted history by winning a Test series on the Australian soil in 2019 but the triumph came in the absence of David Warner and Steve Smith, who were then serving bans for their role in the ball-tampering scandal.

Waugh, while speaking to PTI on the sidelines of Laureus Awards ceremony, said he would take nothing away from India's victory but this time it will be different. "Australia will be the favourite I think. We know the pitches well and day night Test is gong to be something relatively new for India. I like the way Virat Kohli is taking that challenge. If you want be the best side in the world, you have to win away from home as much as possible," the 54-year-old said.

"You can't take away from India winning last time but Australia did not have the best batsmen. Marnus Labuschagne has come out of nowhere, the bowling looks much settled now. India do not have weaknesses too, so it's potentially to be a great series," he added. India is set to play a four-match Test series in Australia in December 2020-January 2021.

There has been a debate about the ambiguity regarding the World Test Championship format but Waugh said as of now it is the best possible start. The teams locked in a two-match Test series also get 120 points while a five-match series also offers the same number of points.

Asked if it is a fair rule, Waugh said, "We talked about having a Test Championship for a decade now and it's exceptionally hard to make it work because the schedules are being planned five, 10 years ahead. I think they have done the best possible job." When pressed that India would always start favourite against a West Indies or a Bangladesh side but they get the same points which a gruelling Ashes series offers, he still backed the current format.

"Let a genius come up with a solution because it's so hard to find the right criteria. Right now it's good. Maybe we can tweak after the first Championship and right now it's ok to get started. I can guarantee you that the best two sides will be in the final," said Waugh who led Australia to 1999 World Cup triumph. So, who he is backing to win the inaugural World Test Championship?

"It will be clear when India come down to Australia. Australia will be peaking at that time. India is peaking in the last 12 months, it's going to be an amazing series." Recently, Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar gave a huge compliment to fast rising Marnus Labuschagne by saying that the Australian batsman reminds of himself.

However, Waugh did not agree with Tendulkar though he praised the young batsman. "May be he wants to put him off. I don't think so. In my opinion, he has appetite for runs. When he came to the side 12 months ago, he was 26th but now he is fourth ranked Test player batsmen in the world, so it's incredible transformation."

Waugh also backed Tim Paine to continue as Test captain though a few feel that maybe the responsibility could be handed back to Steve Smith. "Why we need to change the leadership, Tim Paine is doing a great job. We need to show him more respect. He has come in at a tough time. He is a captain for future, he is in his mid-30s but that does not mean he can't captain for a few years. Asking this question means we are not paying respect to the current captain.

"Smith will be in running when next captaincy role comes up but there are number of factors to be considered, like how many runs he is scoring, if he wants to be captain. There will be lot of questions asked when Tim Paine moves on," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Australia will be favourites in India's tour of Down Under: Steve Waugh

Former Australia captain Steve Waugh on Sunday said the home side will be favourite to win when India will tour Australia later this year to play a Test series. Waugh also said that the day-night Test will also be part of the series as Indi...

UN: Antarctic high temp records will take months to verify

Record high temperatures reportedly measured in Antarctica will take months to verify, the UN weather agency said Sunday. A spokesman for the World Meteorological Organization said the measurements made by researchers from Argentina and Bra...

Blue Jackets place Atkinson (ankle) back on IR

The Columbus Blue Jackets placed right wing Cam Atkinson on injured reserve Sunday as he continues to recover from an ankle injury sustained earlier this month. The move is retroactive to Feb. 8, when the injury occurred in a 2-1 loss to th...

UP: Seven burned to death after in road mishap

At least seven people were on Sunday burned to death after a truck and van collided with each other. The incident took place under Bangarmau police station limits near the toll plaza on the Agra Lucknow expressway.SP Unnao, Vikrant Veer sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020