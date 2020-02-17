Left Menu
Anisimov tallies in OT to lead Sens over Stars, 4-3

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ottawa
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 07:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 07:35 IST
Image Credit: pixabay

Ottawa's Artem Anisimov scored on a breakaway 3:48 into overtime and the host Senators beat the Dallas Stars, 4-3, on Sunday night. Linemate Brady Tkachuk stole the puck at his own blueline, flipped a backhanded pass down the ice and Anisimov raced in with a backhander for his 11th goal.

Tkachuk notched a three-point night with a tally and two assists, Jean-Gabriel Pageau had a goal and a helper, and Tyler Ennis scored for the Senators, who won for just the second time in 10 games against Central Division teams (2-7-1). After making all 14 saves in the third period in relief of Marcus Hogberg on Saturday night, Craig Anderson was back in the crease for Ottawa and recorded 36 saves.

Dallas defensemen John Klingberg and Stephen Johns notched markers, Joe Pavelski potted a goal, and Tyler Seguin and Miro Heiskanen each assisted twice. Backup goalie Anton Khudobin made 42 saves for the Stars, who lost for the first time in five games (4-0-1) and have points in seven straight road games (5-0-2) but were prevented from securing a three-game road sweep in eastern Canada.

The Stars used a fluky bounce at 3:03 to take the opening lead. Klingberg grabbed the puck on a cycle, and the blueliner's long shot struck the right skate of Nikita Zaitsev and redirected past a helpless Anderson. Pageau tallied on the game's first man advantage - Ottawa's power-play unit ranked 29th entering the teams' second meeting - and it took very little time. With Jamie Benn off for goalie interference, Pageau one-timed a pass from Tkachuk off a set play at 7:36.

The two teams, who were both playing the second contest of back-to-back sets, traded markers at the end of the first. Ottawa went up 2-1 when Anthony Duclair grabbed his own rebound and backhanded it over to Tkachuk for his 18th marker at 18:10, but Johns unloaded a blast to tie it at 2 just 33 seconds later. Each club had a power-play chance in the second, but neither side could cash in. Ottawa continued to pile up the shots on Khudobin, putting up 14 for a 33-23 advantage after 40 minutes of play.

Ennis found a loose puck with Khudobin out of position and backhanded home his 14th goal at 9:59 for a 3-2 lead in the third, but Pavelski ended a strong rush by tying it at 14:49 with his 13th to stretch his point streak to seven games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

