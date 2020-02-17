Left Menu
Sabres blitz Maple Leafs in 3rd for third straight win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Buffalo
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 08:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 08:21 IST
The Buffalo Sabres struck for three goals in a span of 1:31 during the third period to end a tie and earn a 5-2 victory over the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday night. Jack Eichel, Kyle Okposo and Jimmy Vesey scored in quick succession after Toronto's Zach Hyman had tied the game at 2 early in the third period.

Johan Larsson, who also had an assist, and Conor Sheary scored the other goals for the Sabres, who have won three in a row. Colin Miller and Rasmus Ristolainen each added two assists. Yegor Korshkov also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have lost two of three.

Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton made 20 saves. Frederik Andersen stopped 31 shots for the Maple Leafs.

The Sabres came close to scoring at 17:50 of the first period, but a video review determined that there was no goal. Buffalo had a 16-5 advantage in shots on net in the goal-less first period.

Larsson scored his sixth goal of the season at 1:32 of the second period, tapping home the rebound off the back boards on Miller's wide shot. Sheary tipped in Miller's shot for his ninth goal of the season at 9:42 of the second following some strong forechecking.

Korshkov, making his NHL debut, scored from the right circle on a setup by Jason Spezza at 11:29 of the second. Buffalo had a 28-12 advantage in shots on goal after two periods.

Hyman deflected Jake Muzzin's point shot for his 18th goal at 2:11 of the third period to tie the game. The Sabres responded with three quick goals to take a 5-2 lead.

Eichel scored his 33rd goal from the left circle on a power play at 6:06. Muzzin was off for tripping. Okposo scored his sixth goal of the season at 6:55 for his 500th career point. Vesey notched his ninth at 7:37 on a tap in from the edge of the crease.

The Maple Leafs called up forwards Korshkov and Mason Marchment from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League Sunday.

