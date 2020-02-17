Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHL notebook: Devils deal Coleman, Greene hours apart

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Jersey
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 09:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 09:58 IST
NHL notebook: Devils deal Coleman, Greene hours apart
Image Credit: Twitter (@NJDevils)

The New Jersey Devils traded 21-goal scorer Blake Coleman to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday in exchange for a prospect and a first-round pick, hours after shipping off captain Andy Greene. The Devils acquired prospect Nolan Foote from Tampa as well as a first-round pick from Vancouver. The pick, which Tampa owned the rights to, will be a first-rounder in the 2020 draft if the Canucks make the playoffs. If the Canucks miss the playoffs, the pick defers to a 2021 first-rounder.

Foote, 19, has 15 goals and 18 assists for Kelowna of the WHL. He was the 27th overall selection in the 2019 draft. Coleman, a 28-year old forward, entered Sunday's action tied for the team lead in goals. He was fourth on the team in points with 31. He has one year left on his contract at $1.8 million.

--In the Devils' other trade, the New York Islanders acquired the veteran defenseman Greene from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for minor league defenseman David Quenneville and a 2021 second-round pick. Greene, 37, has spent all 14 of his NHL seasons with the Devils, with 246 points (49 goals, 197 assists) in 923 career games, which ranks seventh in franchise history. He has two goals and nine assists in 53 games this season.

Greene, who was in his fifth season as New Jersey's captain, is set to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. New Jersey is 14th in the 16-team Eastern Conference. --The St. Louis Blues' postponed game against the host Anaheim Ducks will be played March 11.

The NHL announced the schedule change for the game that initially was postponed after Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench during the first period last Tuesday. The game will begin with the score tied at 1, as it was at the time of the postponement. It will follow a full 60-minute format, however.

--The Columbus Blue Jackets placed right wing Cam Atkinson on injured reserve as he continues to recover from an ankle injury sustained earlier this month. The move is retroactive to Feb. 8, when the injury occurred in a 2-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. He is expected to miss two to three weeks of action.

Atkinson also went on IR in December with an ankle sprain and missed 12 games. --The Carolina Hurricanes will host a 2021 NHL Stadium Series game, the NHL announced Saturday night.

The outdoor game will be played Feb. 20, 2021, at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, home to North Carolina State football. The opponent will be announced at a later date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

Kaspersky talks about different types of ransomware and free ransomware protection, decryption tools

Rocket attack hits near US embassy in Iraq capital: US military source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports new coronavirus case, to increase entry screening

Thailand said on Monday it had recorded one new case of the coronavirus and was increasing screening of visitors from Singapore and Japan entering the country in response to the widening outbreak.The new case, a 60-year-old Chinese woman wh...

Singapore downgrades GDP forecast to 0.5 pc due to coronavirus outbreak

Singapore has downgraded its gross domestic product GDP forecast for 2020 to around 0.5 per cent, the mid-point of a new estimated range of -0.5 per cent to 1.5 per cent on Monday, citing impact of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The prev...

Megan Fox, Bruce Willis join 'Midnight in the Switchgrass'

Hollywood stars Megan Fox and Bruce Willis are set to star in FBI drama feature Midnight in the Switchgrass. The film marks the directorial debut of producer Randall Emmett, who has backed films such as The Irishman, 2 Guns, and Silence, re...

L&T Technology Services believes 50 per cent of all surgeries will be robot assisted by 2025

Bengaluru Karnataka India, Feb 17 ANIBusinessWire India LT Technology Services Limited, Indias leading pure-play engineering services company, expects almost 50 per cent of all surgeries to be robot-assisted by 2025, as AI makes robots prec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020