Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manpreet Singh dedicates FIH Player of the Year Award to his late father

Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh, who won the FIH Player of the Year 2019 Award on Thursday, dedicated the prize to his late father.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 13:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 13:58 IST
Manpreet Singh dedicates FIH Player of the Year Award to his late father
India hockey team captain Manpreet Singh. Image Credit: ANI

Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh, who won the FIH Player of the Year 2019 Award on Thursday, dedicated the prize to his late father. Manpreet, who was up against World Champions Victor Wegnez and Arthur van Doren from Belgium, FIH Pro League 2019 winners Aran Zalewski and Eddie Ockenden from Australia as well as Lucas Vila from Argentina in the FIH Player of the Year 2019 (Men) category, expressed that this award is for all the support and strength he received from his father.

"I would like to thank my family and friends for always supporting me. They have been motivating me throughout my career. And of course, I cannot forget my father, if he was still here, he would've been really proud of me. This award is for all the support and strength that he always gave me," said the 27-year-old. Manpreet added that the FIH Player of the Year Award will give him confidence for the upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League matches and the Tokyo Olympics.

"It's a really proud moment for me to have won the FIH Player of the Year 2019 Award. It gives me huge confidence for all the upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League matches, as well as for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. It also feels amazing to have become the first Indian ever to win this prize, but with this recognition, there also comes a big responsibility to keep helping my team to do well," said the Indian captain. Vivek Sagar Prasad and Lalremsiami won their respective FIH Rising Star of the Year Awards earlier this month. Manpreet expressed that the awards won by Vivek and Lalremsiami reflect well on how the Indian men's and women's hockey teams are improving.

"It is also a very positive thing for both our teams with Vivek and Lalremsiami also having won their respective FIH Rising Star of the Year Awards. It reflects well on how our teams are improving, and gives us the confidence in doing well in future events and tournaments," Manpreet said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

Kaspersky talks about different types of ransomware and free ransomware protection, decryption tools

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Coronavirus forces delay of trade fairs and conferences

Over two dozen large trade fairs and industry conferences in China and overseas have been postponed due to travel curbs and concerns about the spread of the 2019 coronavirus, potentially disrupting billions of dollars worth of deals.In orde...

Two fathers demand action against Japan over parental child abduction

Two European fathers who live in Japan will urge EU lawmakers this week to increase pressure on Tokyo to tackle parental child abduction by changing a law that does not recognise joint child custody following divorce. Frenchman Vincent Fich...

Cong leader slams PM Modi''s ''dictatorial attitude'' over CAA

Congress leader Sanjay Dutt on Monday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modis assertionthat there would be no going back on the Citizenship Amendment Act, which he said showed his dictatorial attitude.At a time when there were several issu...

BJP likely to move pro-CAA resolution in Karnataka Assembly

The ruling BJP in Karnataka is likely to push for a resolution in favour of the CitizenshipAmendment Act CAA during the ongoing Assembly session, top sources said on Monday.The resolution is expected to be moved towards the end of the speci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020