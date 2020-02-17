Left Menu
Development News Edition

Munich air crash hero and goalkeeping great Gregg dies

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 18:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 18:31 IST
Munich air crash hero and goalkeeping great Gregg dies
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Harry Gregg -- hailed as a hero for saving lives in the air crash which killed eight of Manchester United's "Busby Babes" in Munich -- has died at the age of 87. Gregg, who was United's goalkeeper, rescued a mother and her baby daughter, team-mates Bobby Charlton and Jackie Blanchflower and manager Matt Busby from the wreckage of the plane on February 6, 1958.

He was back playing for Manchester United just 13 days later against Sheffield Wednesday. Gregg became the world's most expensive goalkeeper when he joined United in December 1957 for �23,500 and went on to be voted the best at the following year's World Cup.

He was capped 25 times by his country and played 247 times for United from 1957-66. "It is with great sorrow that we inform of the death of Manchester United and Northern Ireland legend Harry Gregg, OBE," the Harry Gregg Foundation announced on its Facebook page Monday.

"Harry passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by his loving family. The Gregg family would like to thank the medical staff at Causeway Hospital for their wonderful dedication to Harry over his last few weeks. "To everyone who has called, visited or sent well-wishes we thank you for the love and respect shown to Harry and the family."

United posted a tribute on its website. "It is with the deepest sadness that we have learned of the passing of former player Harry Gregg OBE," said the club.

"The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club go out to Harry's family and friends." - 'It was about goodness' -

=========================== Gregg, who legendary United manager Alex Ferguson said was his hero, was humble about his bravery in Munich.

"I would be telling lies if I said that I thought about it all the time. In fact I would go insane," he said in 2018 before a service marking 60 years since the disaster. "I know the media would like to talk about what happened on a runway. I don't blame people for that, but if all I was ever part of, or all I ever achieved was to do with what happened in Germany, in Munich, if that was what my life was all about, it didn't come to very much."

It was left to others such as fellow Northern Ireland great George Best -- who cleaned Gregg's boots -- to sum up his courage. "Bravery is one thing but what Harry did was about more than bravery," Best wrote in the foreword to Gregg's autobiography in 2002.

"It was about goodness." The disaster, after a refuelling stop, killed eight of the young side dubbed "the Busby Babes" who had won successive league titles. The crash left manager Matt Busby fighting for his life.

The ill-fated aircraft was bringing the team back via Munich from Belgrade after they had reached the European Cup semi-finals. The plane crashed on its third take-off attempt in terrible weather conditions killing 23 people, including three of the club's backroom staff, two crew, eight journalists and two others.

The club recovered to become the first English team to lift the European Cup 10 years later on a deeply emotional night at Wembley. With Gregg's passing Charlton is the only member of the United group who were on the plane who is still alive. AFP PDS

PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

7 killed in blast near court in Pakistan's Balochistan

A powerful bomb blast near a district court in Pakistans restive Balochistan province killed at least seven persons and injured 19 others on Monday, according to media reports. The blast took place as a demonstration was going on at the Que...

Health News Roundup: U.S. firms in China report staff shortages; Virus deals new blow to Cambodian city and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.U.S. firms in China report staff shortages, say coronavirus hitting global operations AmChamNearly half of the U.S. companies in China say their global operations are already seeing an im...

Vested interests behind anti-CAA violence in Chennai:CM

Violence at an anti-CAA protest here days ago was due to instigation by vested interests and the agitation spilled over to several parts of Tamil Nadu as people were swayed by rumors, Chief Minister K Palaniswami informed the Tamil Nadu Ass...

Locust attack:Central team in Rajasthan to assess damage to crops

A 10-member central team will be visiting locust-affected areas of Rajasthan in next two days to take stock of the damage to crops due to the insects. Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Lal Chand Kataria had informed the state assembly earlier ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020