Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports must be given structured format, Kiren Rijiju says

Shri Kien Rijiju said that all the nations in the world which have gone on to become sporting powerhouses have invested heavily in their University structure.

Sports must be given structured format, Kiren Rijiju says
The massive success of the first 3 editions of Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG), has paved the way for the Government of India to launch the first season of the Khelo India University Games (KIUG). Image Credit: Twitter(@KirenRijiju)

The Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Shri Kiren Rijiju has said that Sports must be given a structured format to make India as a mega sporting country. He was addressing the gathering after launching the Theme Song of Khelo India University Games 2020, here today.

Shri Kien Rijiju said that all the nations in the world which have gone on to become sporting powerhouses have invested heavily in their University structure. He further said that it is the first time that such a professionally organized championship is happening at the university level. I would like to thank Indian Oil Corporation who has come on board as the primary sponsor partner for the Khelo India University Games 2020, he added.

The massive success of the first 3 editions of Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG), has paved the way for the Government of India to launch the first season of the Khelo India University Games (KIUG). KIYG, the first of its kind National level University Games, received a shot in the arm in its inaugural season with PSU giant coming on board to sponsor the sporting revolution. For the first season of the KIUG, Indian Oil has committed to putting its weight behind the Games as the lead sponsor with GAIL and ONGC also supporting.

The Executive Director, Corporate Communications Branding, Indian Oil Corporation, Shri Subodh Dakhwale, prominent shooters Ms. Manu Bhaker, Shri Anish Bhanwala, and Shri Sandeep Rajput were present at the Anthem Launch ceremony

The KIUG with an aim to promote sports and fitness will continue the process of trying to uncover and nurture the next generation of sporting talent in the country. The KIUG 2020 will cater to 17 sporting disciplines namely Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Boxing, Fencing, Football, Hockey, Judo, Kabaddi, Rugby, Swimming, Table Tennis, Tennis, Volleyball, Weightlifting, and Wrestling. The multi-sport event is to take place over the span of nine days and will have 3399 athletes from 159 universities participating.

The Khelo India University Games 2020 will commence from 22nd February – March 1, 2020.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Euro struggles near 3-year low as traders fret about economic slowdown

The euro struggled near 3-year lows on Monday as investors worried about weakening growth in the region, while Chinese efforts to limit the damage from a coronavirus outbreak appeared to calm markets, with the yuan and Australian dollar sup...

Airtel, Voda Idea make part payment; DoT mulls encashing bank guarantees

After a Supreme Court rap for missing payment deadline, top telecom firms Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices on Monday scrambled to pay a part of the outstanding dues even as the apex court refused to stop the government fro...

Pakistan confirms escape of Taliban leader who justified Malala shooting

A high-profile local Taliban figure who announced and justified the 2012 attack on teenage Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has escaped detention, Pakistans interior minister confirmed a few days after the militant announced his breakout on ...

Odisha Budget session: House adjourned thrice amid ruckus over lottery system

The Odisha Assembly was on Monday adjourned thrice after BJP MLAs created a ruckus for not executing a lottery system for members to ask questions. During the Budget session, the house was first adjourned till 1130 am, five minutes after th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020