Sports must be given structured format, Kiren Rijiju says

The Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Shri Kiren Rijiju has said that Sports must be given a structured format to make India as a mega sporting country. He was addressing the gathering after launching the Theme Song of Khelo India University Games 2020, here today.

Shri Kien Rijiju said that all the nations in the world which have gone on to become sporting powerhouses have invested heavily in their University structure. He further said that it is the first time that such a professionally organized championship is happening at the university level. I would like to thank Indian Oil Corporation who has come on board as the primary sponsor partner for the Khelo India University Games 2020, he added.

The massive success of the first 3 editions of Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG), has paved the way for the Government of India to launch the first season of the Khelo India University Games (KIUG). KIYG, the first of its kind National level University Games, received a shot in the arm in its inaugural season with PSU giant coming on board to sponsor the sporting revolution. For the first season of the KIUG, Indian Oil has committed to putting its weight behind the Games as the lead sponsor with GAIL and ONGC also supporting.

The Executive Director, Corporate Communications Branding, Indian Oil Corporation, Shri Subodh Dakhwale, prominent shooters Ms. Manu Bhaker, Shri Anish Bhanwala, and Shri Sandeep Rajput were present at the Anthem Launch ceremony

The KIUG with an aim to promote sports and fitness will continue the process of trying to uncover and nurture the next generation of sporting talent in the country. The KIUG 2020 will cater to 17 sporting disciplines namely Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Boxing, Fencing, Football, Hockey, Judo, Kabaddi, Rugby, Swimming, Table Tennis, Tennis, Volleyball, Weightlifting, and Wrestling. The multi-sport event is to take place over the span of nine days and will have 3399 athletes from 159 universities participating.

The Khelo India University Games 2020 will commence from 22nd February – March 1, 2020.

(With Inputs from PIB)

