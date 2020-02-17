Left Menu
Report: Knicks pursuing Villanova coach Wright

  17-02-2020
The New York Knicks have a deep interest in hiring Villanova's Jay Wright as their next head coach, Forbes reported Monday. "There is a strong possibility that Jay Wright in New York could happen," a league source told Forbes.

Wright did not comment on the matter when reached by text Sunday, and a Villanova spokesman said the university does not comment on speculative reports. Wright, 58, was previously linked to the Knicks after the team fired Jeff Hornacek in April 2018.

"It's not that you're not interested, I just don't want to leave," Wright told the New York Post at that time. "It's the Knicks. You love the Garden, you love New York City, you love the Knicks. I just know I don't want to leave Villanova." Wright is in his 19th season with the Wildcats and has a 467-181 (.721) record. The six-time Big East Coach of the Year has guided Villanova to the NCAA tournament 14 times, winning the 2016 and 2018 national championships.

The Knicks are 17-38 this season and 13-20 under interim coach Mike Miller, who took over when David Fizdale was fired in early December. New York is in 13th place in the Eastern Conference and has not been to the playoffs since 2012-13.

