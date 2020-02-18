REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

BASKETBALL-NBA-ALLSTAR/ "Kobe, Kobe, Kobe;" All-Star Game crowd pays tribute to fallen star

Team LeBron beat Team Giannis by two points at the 69th NBA All-Star game on Sunday at a packed United Center that fell silent for eight seconds before tip-off as about 21,000 fans joined hands to pay their respects to global sports icon Kobe Bryant. MOTOR-F1-WILLIAMS/

Williams declare fresh start after dismal 2019 season Williams showed off their new Formula One car with fighting talk on Monday as the former champions seek to revive their fortunes after finishing last with just one point in a dismal 2019 campaign.

SOCCER-UEFA/VAR UEFA cuts 15 seconds off VAR reviews in the Champions League

UEFA says it has shaved 15 seconds off the average time it takes for the VAR system to correct a decision in the Champions League this season, with the average down to one minute 30 seconds. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-TOR/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AC Milan v Torino AC Milan host Torino in a Serie A match

17 Feb 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-MUN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v Manchester United Chelsea face Manchester United in the Premier League.

17 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATT-VAL/PREVEW

Soccer - Champoins League - Atalanta v Valencia press conferences Atalanta and Valencia stage press conferences ahead of their Champions League round of 16 tie.

18 Feb SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD/REINIER (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Spain - Real Madrid unveil Brazilian attacking midfielder Reinier Teenage Brazilian attacking midfielder Reinier Jesus, 18, will be unveiled as a new Real Madrid player at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Tuesday. Reinier played for Flamengo last season winning the Brazilian league and Copa Libertadores.

18 Feb 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT TENNIS

TENNIS-DUBAI/ Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Dubai Tennis Championships

Day two of the Dubai Tennis Championships - a WTA Premier 5 tournament. 18 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

