Baseball-Astros' Martes suspended 162 games for doping violation
Houston Astros pitcher Francis Martes has been suspended for 162 games without pay after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance, Major League Baseball said on Monday.
Martes, who was previously suspended for a performance-enhancing substance violation in 2019, will begin his suspension at the start of the 2020 regular season in March.
The 24-year-old Dominican Republic native spent last season in the minor leagues. He has a 5-2 major league record, all from 2017.
