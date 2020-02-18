Left Menu
Dodgers' Turner rips MLB commissioner Manfred

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 06:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 06:28 IST
Dodgers' Turner rips MLB commissioner Manfred
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Dodgers)

To put it lightly, Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner does not see eye to eye with Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred. The 35-year-old veteran ripped the commissioner on Monday for describing the World Series trophy as "a piece of metal" during a recent interview. Turner was part of the Dodgers team that lost the 2017 World Series in seven games to the Houston Astros, who since have been implicated in a sign-stealing controversy.

Manfred's "piece of metal" comment came in response to the notion of stripping Houston of its title. "I don't know if the commissioner has ever won anything in his life," Turner said to reporters. "Maybe he hasn't. But the reason every guy's in this room, the reason every guy is working out all offseason and showing up to camp early and putting in all the time and effort is specifically for that trophy -- which, by the way, is called the Commissioner's Trophy.

"So for him to devalue it the way he did yesterday just tells me how out of touch he is with the players in this game. At this point the only thing devaluing that trophy is that it says 'commissioner' on it." The league's investigation of the Astros led to the suspension -- and subsequent firing -- of Houston manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow. However, no active players drew any type of punishment for their role in the scheme.

Turner criticized the lack of consequences for Astros players. "Now anyone who goes forward and cheats to win a World Series," Turner said, "they can live with themselves knowing that, 'Oh, it's OK. ... We'll cheat in the World Series and bring the title back to L.A. (The heck with manager) Dave Roberts and (general manager) Andrew (Friedman). It's just those guys losing their jobs. I still get to be called a champion for the rest of my life.' So the precedent was set by him in this case."

Manfred should have pushed for more specifics about the scandal, Turner said. The third baseman has played in 1,072 career games and remains in search of his first championship ring. "I think it all comes down to everyone keeps saying, 'The facts, the facts. You don't know the facts. These are the facts,'" Turner said. "I don't think anyone knows the facts. I think everyone just wants to hear all the facts. And I think that the commissioner didn't do a good job of revealing all the facts to us. I still think there's some stuff we don't know."

