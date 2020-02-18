India defeat West Indies by two runs in Women's T20 World Cup warm-up game

Ahead of the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup, India defeated West Indies by two runs in their final warm-up fixture at the Allan Border Field on Tuesday. India's earlier warm-up match against Pakistan was abandoned due to rain on Sunday.

Chasing 108, West Indies lost their opening wicket in the sixth over as Britney Cooper (1) was sent back to the pavilion by Shikha Pandey. Lee-Ann Kirby stood firm at one end, but she finally perished in the 14th over as Deepti Sharma dismissed her to bring India back into the match.

After her dismissal, West Indies kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. India was able to win the warm-up fixture by two runs. India restricted West Indies to 105/7 to win the match by slimmest of margins.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, India managed just 107/8 in the allotted twenty overs. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and failed to create any sort of momentum.

Deepti Sharma top-scored for India with a knock of 21 runs, while Shamilia Connell and Anisa Mohammed scalped two wickets each. India will now take on Australia in their first match of the Women's T20 World Cup on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

