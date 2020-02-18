Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jamieson credits shift to Auckland for making him better cricketer

  • PTI
  • |
  • Wellington
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 13:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 13:02 IST
Jamieson credits shift to Auckland for making him better cricketer
Image Credit: Twitter(@CricketAus )

Towering New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson has revealed that moving from Canterbury to Auckland helped him get rid of a detrimental aggressive streak and become a cricketer worthy of national duty. The 6'8" tall pacer, who made his ODI debut against India in the recent series, was handed a place in the Test squad for the upcoming two-match rubber beginning at Basin Reserves here on February 21.

"I'm a pretty fiery character on the field. On the field I'm pretty aggressive. I think it came out in ways I necessarily didn't like. I would sort of do it and then post-game be like, 'What did I do that for?" he was quoted as saying by 'stuff.co.nz'. Jamieson shifted to Auckland, where he was born, prior to this season after making his T20 debut for Canterbury in 2016 in the Super Smash.

He said there was a lot of negativity around him in Canterbury, where he grew up, and it affected his behavior. "There was a bit of negativity surrounding myself and that environment and that was coming out in my behavior on the field," he said.

The 25-year-old, who was called as an injury cover for the Australia series late last year, said returning to Auckland made a massive difference to his game. "I'm really enjoying my cricket, which is probably something I couldn't say a couple of years ago," said Jamieson, who scored 25 and took 2 for 42 on debut during the second ODI against India at Eden Park.

"I was going through a bit of stuff off the field. Just the chance to come in with this group and turn up and learn every day - try and better myself as a cricketer - was something that was too hard to turn down, so look, it's been massive for my game. "...it was just a shift that I needed to make. Most importantly, I needed to be happy and I needed to enjoy my cricket. Wherever that may take me, then it will," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Going pan-India with Puri Jagannadh's next: Vijay Deverakonda

Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda, who will be making his Bollywood debut with director Puri Jagannadhs bilingual film, says he is looking forward to play a fighter with stutter in his maiden pan-India project. Tentatively titled Fighter, ...

Bengali actor and former MP Tapas Paul dead

Veteran Bengali actor and former Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Paul died of a cardiac arrest in a Mumbai hospital early Tuesday, his wife said. He was 61. Paul, who had a long history of heart problems, was admitted to a private hospital in M...

Maha: Civic official held for taking bribe

A senior official of a civic body here in Maharashtra has been arrested for allegedly taking abribe of Rs 15,000 from a contractor, an official of the Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB said.Balasaheb Jadhav, 56, the executive engineer holding addi...

Jeff Bridges illustrates children's book penned by daughter

Actor Jeff Bridges has illustrated his daughter Isabelle Bridges-Boeschs childrens book Daddy Daughter Day. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the book will be released in October by Dark Horse Comics.It focuses on Bridges-Boeschs childho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020