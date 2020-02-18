Vietnam F1 Grand Prix gets go-ahead despite virus fears

Vietnam's inaugural Formula One Grand Prix will take place in Hanoi in April as planned, organizers told AFP Tuesday, avoiding the fate of the Chinese Grand Prix which was postponed. The race will be held as "scheduled" on April 5, Le Ngoc Chi, CEO of Vietnam Grand Prix told AFP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.