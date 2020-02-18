Left Menu
Vietnam F1 Grand Prix gets go-ahead despite virus fears

  • Hanoi
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 16:24 IST
  • Created: 18-02-2020 16:15 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

Vietnam's inaugural Formula One Grand Prix will take place in Hanoi in April as planned, organizers told AFP Tuesday, avoiding the fate of the Chinese Grand Prix which was postponed. The race will be held as "scheduled" on April 5, Le Ngoc Chi, CEO of Vietnam Grand Prix told AFP.

