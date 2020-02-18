Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-England prop Mako Vunipola to miss Ireland game

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 17:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 17:49 IST
Rugby-England prop Mako Vunipola to miss Ireland game

England's Mako Vunipola has not been named in the 33-man squad for their third Six Nations match against Ireland on Sunday after the prop travelled back to Tonga for family reasons, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Tuesday. Vunipola, 29, did not play a part in their shock opening defeat by France earlier this month but started the second match when they beat Scotland in Edinburgh.

Beno Obano joins Joe Marler and Ellis Genge as the three loosehead props named in Eddie Jones' group on Tuesday, which will be trimmed to a matchday 23 on Friday. Centres Manu Tuilagi, who injured his groin in the first game, and Henry Slade who has been out since December with an ankle injury, have both recovered and were named in the squad. They filled the midfield, with Owen Farrell at flyhalf, in last year's victory in Dublin, one of England's best Six Nations performances for many years.

Northampton Saints' scrumhalf Alex Mitchell was also named as an apprentice player. England are fourth in the standings with five points while Ireland are second with nine points ahead of the match at Twickenham.

England squad Forwards

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby), Ben Earl (Saracens), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Kruis (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Beno Obano (Bath Rugby), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs) Backs

Elliot Daly (Saracens), Ollie Devoto (Exeter Chiefs), Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), George Furbank (Northampton Saints), Willi Heinz (Gloucester Rugby), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ollie Thorley (Gloucester Rugby), Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers), Jacob Umaga (Wasps), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

People who get news mainly from social media are likely to be misinformed about vaccines: Study

People who depend on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter for news are more likely to be misinformed about vaccines than those who rely on traditional media, according to a study which may lead to new ways of fighting fake medic...

Pak army resorts to firing, shelling along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire and resorted to firing and shelling along the Line of Control LoC in two sectors of Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said. The firing and shelling by the Pakistani troops trigg...

Wait till J-K elects legislative assembly: Soz to Centre on delimitation exercise

Former Union minister Saifuddin Soz on Tuesday said the Centre should undertake the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir only after the Union Territory elects a legislative assembly to prevent arbitrary distribution of seats. The Cong...

Railways roots out illegal softwares, more Tatkal tickets for passengers now

More Tatkal tickets will be available for passengers now as the railways has weeded out illegal softwares and arrested 60 agents who would use them to block such tickets, a top official said on Tuesday. Railway Protection Force RPF Director...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020