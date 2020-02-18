AIFF gets AFC Bronze Level membership for grassroots work

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has received the Asian Football Confederation's "Grassroots Charter Bronze Level" membership which will allow the national body to promote its basic-level events as AFC recognised. In a letter to AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das, the AFC wrote: "We are pleased to inform you that your application for membership at the Bronze level of the AFC Grassroots Charter has been approved by the AFC Grassroots Panel on 14 February 2020.''

This declaration accords AIFF the right to promote its grassroots events and activities with the support and recognition of the AFC in accordance with the applicable terms of the AFC Grassroots Charter. Das labelled this as a "great recognition" for "all the good work" done by AIFF.

"...it'll definitely inspire us to put an extra effort in Grassroots as well as youth leagues Nevertheless, it's our responsibility to continue the work relentlessly and raise the bar in the coming days," he said. Back in 2014, AIFF received President Recognition Award for grassroots football alongside Philippines and Tajikistan.

In 2013, AIFF had achieved a podium finish for its work at the grassroots levels along with Japan and Vietnam. Praful Patel, AIFF President, said: "In our estimation, if India's football has to develop in the coming years, it has to be done on the foundation of the grassroots programme."

"Indian Football is headed in the right direction, the results of which are already visible," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

