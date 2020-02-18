Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Go on, Wuhan!' - Beijing send out virus message in Asian win

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 21:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 21:12 IST
'Go on, Wuhan!' - Beijing send out virus message in Asian win
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@TheAFCCL)

Beijing Guoan struck a blow for virus-hit Chinese football and sent a message of support for the locked-down city of Wuhan with a 1-0 win over Chiangrai United in the AFC Champions League on Tuesday. With most Chinese clubs sidelined over the deadly coronavirus outbreak, Beijing -- with "Go on, Wuhan!" emblazoned on their shirts -- grabbed a deserved victory thanks to Wang Ziming's first-half goal.

Beijing was cleared to play in Thailand as they have been training outside of China, avoiding stringent travel restrictions imposed on Chinese passport holders around Asia. It was the first and only Champions League game involving a Chinese club until at least April after the Asian Football Confederation delayed the entry of Chinese teams into the competition.

The domestic Chinese Super League has also been suspended indefinitely over COVID-19, which has killed nearly 1,900 people since emerging in Wuhan -- where strict containment measures have been imposed. Beijing, wearing their specially designed shirts, and with some of their fans wearing facemasks, took the lead in the 23rd minute when Jonathan Viera set up man-of-the-match Wang.

The Spanish midfielder drew two defenders as he bore down on goal before dinking the ball to Wang, who finished smartly into the far corner. Chiangrai had their chances but Beijing always looked the stronger and Cedric Bakambu was unlucky not to double their lead when he slammed a shot against the upright in injury time.

Earlier, Leandro's fine strike gave FC Tokyo a 1-0 win over debutants Perth Glory, and former Arsenal forward Park Chu-young scored as FC Seoul beat Melbourne Victory by the same margin. FC Tokyo dominated proceedings against Perth in the Japanese capital, but it was a turgid affair that looked destined for a goalless draw until Leandro's brilliant winner with eight minutes to go.

The 26-year-old made space on the edge of the box and unleashed a dipping shot that curled inside goalkeeper Liam Reddy's far post. It made for a disappointing maiden outing for Perth, last year's A-League runners-up whose coach Tony Popovic guided Western Sydney Wanderers to the Asian title in 2014.

In Seoul, Park, 34, swept home the only goal in the eighth minute to extend Victory's winless streak against Korean opposition to 16 games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Harvey Weinstein rape case may turn on history of prior 'bad acts'

A Manhattan jurys verdict in the sexual assault trial of former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein may well hang on the testimony of three women whose accusations were not part of the underlying criminal case. Deliberations began on Tuesda...

UPDATE 2-Trump adviser Roger Stone loses bid to delay sentencing hearing

Roger Stone, a longtime friend of President Donald Trump, lost his bid to delay his sentencing, a federal judge said on Tuesday. Stone is due to be sentenced on Thursday after he was found guilty in November of seven counts of lying to Cong...

UPDATE 2-German bond yields edge off 2-week low as euro area backs fiscal boost

A euro zone finance ministers statement backing more fiscal stimulus to tackle economic downturns lifted German 10-year debt yields off two-week lows on Tuesday, though fears for global growth kept up downward pressure on borrowing costs. E...

China's Hubei to adopt thorough checks on patients to curb virus epidemic

The central Chinese province of Hubei will adopt more thorough and forceful measures to find patients with fever to further help contain the new coronavirus epidemic, the state media reported on Tuesday. Hubei will check records of all feve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020