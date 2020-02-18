IOA asks Chhattisgarh Olympic Association to start process of electing executive board

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Dhruv Batra on Tuesday requested Chhattisgarh Olympic Association (COA) to start the election process of Executive Board (EB). The tenure of the Executive Board of COA has already expired on December 29, 2019. The last date to conduct elections for the COA's Executive Board is March 20.

"Since the term of the EB of COA has already expired on 29.12.2019 and no initiative till date is seen from your side to conduct the election of the Chhattisgarh Olympic Association, we once again request to you to please set in motion the election process for COA Elections within next few days," IOA President Batra said in a letter to the President of COA, Raman Singh. "As 20th March 2020 is nearing and/or otherwise we will have not other option but to directly appoint the Returning officer to call for AGM/SGM with one point agenda to conduct the election for COA EB and an observer will be appointed from IOA for the COA Elections," Batra wrote.

IOA President Narinder Dhruv Batra said that if COA fails to conducted elections for EB then IOA will appoint the Returning officer to conduct the election. Batra also asked to re-amend the constitution of the Chhattisgarh Olympic Association with the tenure back to its original term of 4 years before February 15.

"Please refer to my letter dated 3rd January 2020, in which the decision of IOA AGM has been conveyed to you saying to 'to re-amend the constitution of Chhattisgarh Olympic Association with the tenure back to its original term of 4 years by or before 15th February 2020" the letter further read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

