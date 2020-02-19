Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Pistons buy out PG Jackson, could join Clippers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 04:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 03:25 IST
Report: Pistons buy out PG Jackson, could join Clippers
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Reggie Jackson and the Detroit Pistons finalized a contract buyout and the point guard plans to join the Los Angeles Clippers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday. Jackson, 29, has played in 14 games this season, averaging 14.9 points, 5.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game. His exit follows the team's trade of center Andre Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In the final year of a five-year, $80 million deal he signed before the 2015 season, Jackson was the 24th overall pick in 2011. Jackson started Detroit's final six games before the All-Star break and had three 20-point games in that span. He played in the first two games of the season then missed nearly two months with a back injury.

The Clippers added Marcus Morris in a trade with the New York Knicks at the trade deadline. Paul George (hamstring) is likely to be limited in the coming weeks with an injury that has hampered him throughout his first season in Los Angeles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Amid coronavirus threat, Tamil Language Festival in Singapore postponed until further notice

Quality education must be implemented and adequately financed: UN GA President

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-Tripoli government suspends Libya talks after Haftar attacks Tripoli port

Libyas internationally recognized government on Tuesday suspended talks hosted by the United Nations to halt warfare over the capital after eastern forces shelled Tripolis port, killing three people and almost hitting a highly explosive gas...

Bruins look to stay hot in clash with Oilers

The Boston Bruins have won nine of their past 10 games, yet have still lost ground in their bid for the Presidents Trophy and the Atlantic Division title. Thats because the Tampa Bay Lightning have won a franchise-record 11 games in a row, ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slide on Apple's virus warning, euro near three-year low

Oil prices tumbled and global equity markets slid on Tuesday after Apple Inc said it was unlikely to meet its sales guidance because of the coronavirus outbreak in China, a warning highlighting the epidemics threat to global growth and corp...

'Mini Mike' Bloomberg illegally buying Democrat nomination: Trump

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg of attempting to illegally buy the Democratic Party nomination for presidency and reiterated his claim that the established Democrats were ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020