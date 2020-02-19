Sports News Roundup: I do not feel unloved by opposition fans; Trump issues pardon of former owner of San Francisco and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

I do not feel unloved by opposition fans, says Djokovic

Novak Djokovic does not feel antagonized by lack of fan support when facing his biggest rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in major finals on the ATP Tour, Serbia's world number one said on Tuesday. Tennis pundits have often suggested that Djokovic gets infuriated as well as galvanized by overwhelming support for Federer and Nadal when he locks horns with them, but the 32-year-old from Belgrade offered a different view.

Trump issues pardon of former owner of San Francisco 49ers

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a pardon for Eddie DeBartolo Jr., the former owner of the San Francisco 49ers football team, a White House spokesman told reporters on Tuesday. DeBartolo Jr. pleaded guilty in 1998 to a felony charge of failing to report that Louisiana's former governor, Edwin Edwards, had extorted $400,000 from him to win a license for his riverboat casino, the San Francisco Chronicle reported at the time.

Messi, Hamilton joint winners of Sportsman of the Year at Laureus Awards

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton and Barcelona forward Lionel Messi were declared joint winners of the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award in Berlin on Monday, with the voting tied for the first time in the awards' 20-year history. Mercedes driver Hamilton won his sixth world championship in 2019, with 11 race wins and 17 podium finishes, while Messi was crowned the world's best player for a record sixth time when he won the Ballon d'Or.

Kenin and Bencic fall at first hurdle on day of upsets in Dubai

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, defending champion Belinda Bencic and third seed Elina Svitolina made swift exits at the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships after they all fell in the first round on Tuesday. Fifth seed Kenin was eliminated by Kazakh Elena Rybakina, who came back from a set down to win 6-7(2) 6-3 6-3 in exactly two hours.

NHL roundup: Lightning top Avs in OT, run win streak to 11

Nikita Kucherov scored at 3:03 of overtime, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 for their franchise-best 11th consecutive win in Denver on Monday night. Kucherov stole the puck from Avalanche All-Star Nathan MacKinnon, raced down the ice and beat Pavel Francouz through the pads to win it with his 29th goal of the season.

Angry Astros ticket holder sues team after sign-stealing scandal

A disgruntled season ticket holder has sued the Houston Astros over the team's pitch sign-stealing scandal, alleging that the team knowingly fielded a "deficient product" and subsequently overcharged for tickets. Adam Wallach, a resident of Humble, Texas, is the only plaintiff listed in a lawsuit seeking class-action status. It seeks to recover damages from "inappropriate increases" in season ticket prices from 2017 through 2020.

Newman 'awake and speaking' after horrific Daytona 500 wreck

Driver Ryan Newman is awake and able to speak after a horrifying last-lap crash at Monday's Daytona 500 resulted in him being rushed to a nearby hospital in serious condition, his racing team said on Tuesday. "Ryan Newman remains under the care of doctors at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida," Roush Fenway Racing said in a statement on social media. "He is awake and speaking with family and doctors."

Ice hockey: Top women players bring fight against inequality to Japan

Top women ice hockey players are headed to Japan for a three-game series with the national team to highlight their fight against inequality, the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) announced on Tuesday. The PWHPA, whose mission is to promote and advance a single women's professional league with fair wages, said the games will be played on March 4th, 5th and 7th at Tokyo's Shin-Yokohama Skate Center.

China withdraws from Davis Cup tie due to coronavirus, Romania advance

China has withdrawn from a Davis Cup tie due to the coronavirus epidemic, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Tuesday, adding that Romania will advance to the World Group I as a result. The Chinese team was due to travel to Romania for a March 6-7 playoff but will be unable to do so due to "increased restrictions" in response to the outbreak, the ITF said in a statement on Twitter.

