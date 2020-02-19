Left Menu
Development News Edition

Konecny's three-point night propels Flyers past Jackets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Philadelphia
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 08:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 08:22 IST
Konecny's three-point night propels Flyers past Jackets
Image Credit: Twitter(@NHLFlyers )

Travis Konecny collected a goal and two assists to propel the Philadelphia Flyers to a 5-1 victory over the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday in the opener of a home-and-home series. Kevin Hayes, Sean Couturier, Jakub Voracek and defenseman Philippe Myers also tallied for the Flyers, who leapfrogged Columbus and the idle New York Islanders into third place in the Metropolitan Division. Philadelphia will vie for a four-game season sweep of Columbus on Thursday when it visits Ohio.

Flyers captain Claude Giroux set up Voracek's goal midway into the third period for his 235th career power-play assist, passing Hall of Famer Bobby Clarke for the franchise record. Second-year Philadelphia goaltender Carter Hart finished with 28 saves to improve to 15-2-2 at home this season.

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored his 13th goal in 16 games to boost his team-leading total to 20 for the Blue Jackets, who have dropped a season-high six in a row (0-3-3). Rookie Elvis Merzlikins yielded four goals on 12 shots before being replaced by Matiss Kivlenieks (two saves on three shots).

Philadelphia opened the scoring in unconventional fashion, as Hayes' shot from behind the goal line caromed off both the right skate of rookie defenseman Andrew Peeke and the helmet of Merzlikins before going into the net. Hayes' 18th goal, at 3:28 of the first period, snapped a personal six-game point drought. The Flyers doubled the advantage just 62 seconds later.

Couturier lost control of the puck as he attempted to shift to his backhand on a partial breakaway. The puck, however, continued to slide forward and found its way between the pads of Merzlikins for Couturier's 18th goal of the season and fifth in his past six games. Myers gave the Flyers a 3-0 lead at 12:32 of the second period. He skated through the right circle before his attempted centering feed caromed into the net for his fourth goal of the season and first in 36 games.

Bjorkstrand trimmed the Blue Jackets' deficit to 3-1 under five minutes later. Konecny chased Merzlikins by scoring his team-leading 20th goal at 3:40 of the third period. Voracek's tally at 10:14 of the third period was his 12th of the season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Amid coronavirus threat, Tamil Language Festival in Singapore postponed until further notice

Quality education must be implemented and adequately financed: UN GA President

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

The death toll from the coronavirus in mainland China passed 2,000 on Wednesday, although new cases fell for a second straight day, as authorities tightened containment measures in the worst-hit city of Wuhan. Chinas National Health Commiss...

Researchers report decline in heart attacks greater among men than women

In a recent study, researchers report a steady decline in heart attacks in both men and women enrolled in the US health system from 2000 to 2014. However, the rate of decline slowed among women in the last five years of the study. The study...

Report: Beilein out as Cavs head coach

John Beilein is out as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers after little more than half a season in the position, ESPN reported Tuesday night. The two sides reportedly had been discussing plans to mutually part ways this week, with The Ath...

Mexican lawmakers toughen penalties for femicide, abuse of minors after murders

Mexicos lower house of Congress on Tuesday approved an increase in prison sentences for crimes of femicide and sexual abuse of minors, amid a wave of protests after the murder of a seven-year-old girl in Mexico City. Lawmakers voted to incr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020