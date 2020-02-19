Left Menu
Blues break drought, solve Domingue to top Devils

  • St. Louis
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 09:21 IST
  • Created: 19-02-2020 09:17 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@StLouisBlues )

Ivan Barbashev scored twice and Jordan Binnington made 17 saves at the St. Louis Blues blanked the visiting New Jersey Devils 3-0 Tuesday night. It was Binnington's second shutout of the season and the seventh of his career.

Jaden Schwartz also scored for the Blues, who snapped their 0-3-2 winless streak and won for just the third time in their last 13 games. Louis Domingue stopped 36 of 39 shots for the Devils. He struggled earlier this month, going 0-2-2 with a 4.23 goals-against average and a save percentage of .869, but he single-handedly kept the Devils close in this game.

The Blues controlled the scoreless first period, outshooting the Devils 13-6, but they failed to beat Domingue despite several point-blank chances around the net. They sustained that pressure through the second period while earning an 11-5 shots advantage. Domingue stopped Ryan O'Reilly on a point-blank redirection on the power play.

Defenseman Carl Gunnarsson moved up from the blue line and almost reached around the lunging Domingue to convert a rebound bid. The Blues finally broke through midway through the period, however, when Devils defenseman Damon Severson failed to control the puck in front of the net. Barbashev pounced on it and buried his shot at 9:21 of the period for his first goal in 13 games.

Schwartz nearly scored a minute into the third period, stealing the puck to the right of the goal and walking in for a stuff attempt. But Domingue kept his pad down to thwart him. Jordan Kyrou came even closer, but Domingue stopped him with the knob of his stick.

Barbashev finally made it 2-0, working a give-and-go play with Sammy Blais to score his second uncovered goal from the slot at 5:27 of the third. Schwartz's rebound conversion from the near left circle pushed the lead to 3-0 with 5:15 left to play.

The Devils played with just five defensemen after Will Butcher exited the game after playing just three shifts.

