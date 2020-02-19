Left Menu
Workload takes toll but will play all formats for at least 3 more years: Kohli

  • Wellington
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 09:45 IST
  19-02-2020
India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo/ ICC Twitter)

India captain Virat Kohli is preparing himself for a "rigorous three years" of playing all three formats after which he might reassess his workload amid a "transition phase" setting in. The world's premier batsman is looking at the "bigger picture" in Indian cricket with two T20 and one 50-over World Cup in the next three years after which he might decide on playing two of the three formats.

"My mindset is on the bigger picture as I prepare myself for a rigorous three years from now and after that we might have a different conversation," Kohli replied when asked if he is having second thoughts about quitting at least one format after the 2021 World T20 in India. The skipper was speaking to the media ahead of the two-Test series against New Zealand starting on Friday.

He didn't mince any words while admitting that fatigue and workload management are issues that need to be discussed at all forums. "It's not a conversation you can hide away from in any manner. It is around eight years now that I have been playing 300 days a year, which includes traveling and practice sessions. And intensity is right up there all the time. It does take a toll on you," the Indian captain was forthright in his reply.

Kohli, who will turn 31 this year, agreed that periodic breaks have worked well for him. "It's not that the players are not thinking about it all the time. We do choose to take lot more breaks individually even though the schedule might not allow you to. Especially from guys, who play all the formats."

For Kohli, it is not just about his performance alone but also the leadership which needs him to have his brain ticking all the time to devise strategies. "It's not easy being captain, having that intensity in the practice sessions. It does take a toll on you. Periodic breaks seem to work pretty okay for me.

"At a time where the body can't take anymore, maybe when I am 34 or 35, we will have a different conversation. For the next two to three years I have no issues at all," he said. The skipper understands his presence and peak performance is crucial till the 2023 World Cup after which he understands that the next phase of transition will set in.

"I can keep going on with the same intensity and also understand that the team wants a lot of my contribution in the next two to three years, so that I can ease into another transition that we faced five-six years ago," he said referring to the retirements of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman.

