Left Menu
Development News Edition

Red Wings score 3 in 3rd to sweep Habs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 10:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 10:38 IST
Red Wings score 3 in 3rd to sweep Habs

Andreas Athanasiou scored two third-period goals as the host Detroit Red Wings completed their first four-game series sweep of Montreal in franchise history with a 4-3 victory on Tuesday. Mike Green and Robby Fabbri also scored for Detroit, which rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the third to snap a four-game losing streak. Jonathan Bernier made 19 saves in the win.

Nate Thompson, Jeff Petry and Nick Suzuki scored for the Canadiens, who have lost five straight. Carey Price made 21 stops. Montreal led 2-0 after the first period.

A Detroit turnover in its own zone led to the first goal. Paul Byron stole the puck from Athanasiou. Byron passed it to Nick Cousins, who slid it to Thompson along the left side. Thompson beat Bernier on the stick side at 5:59 for his fourth goal. With Gustav Lindstrom in the penalty box for holding, Montreal scored a power-play goal at 16:03. Petry blasted a shot from the point that deflected off Bernier's right arm and into the net. Suzuki and Jordan Weal were credited with assists.

Fabbri put the Wings on the board early in the second when he collected a pass from Anthony Mantha near center ice and skated along the right side. His wrist shot beat Price at 1:24. Dylan Larkin picked up the second assist. With Lindstrom back in the box for tripping, the Canadiens regained a two-goal advantage. Weal backhanded a pass to Suzuki, who fired in his 13th goal from the right circle.

But Detroit dominated the final 20 minutes. Athanasiou cut the Canadiens' lead to 3-2 when he backhanded a shot past Price's glove. Alex Biega set him up from the high slot.

Green tied it at 10:41 of the period with his third goal. He got behind the defense off a pass from Mantha and didn't get off a clean shot, but it knuckled past Price. Tyler Bertuzzi's steal near the blue line set up the go-ahead goal. He skated behind the net and passed it to Athanasiou, who beat Price on the stick side at 14:45.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Amid coronavirus threat, Tamil Language Festival in Singapore postponed until further notice

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Henry called into New Zealand's first Test squad as Wagner's cover

New Zealand on Wednesday called in pacer Matt Henry for the first Test against India as cover for Neil Wagner, who is awaiting the birth of his first child. Wagner is among New Zealands senior pacers alongside Trent Boult and Tim Southee. T...

UPDATE 3-Attorney General Barr considering quitting over Trump tweets - source

U.S. Attorney General William Barr is considering resigning over President Donald Trumps tweets about Justice Department investigations, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.Barr has told people close to Trump about ...

WHO chief condoles death of Chinese doctor in fight against coronavirus outbreak

The World Health Organisation WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has condoled the death of a Chinese hospital chief who died of the deadly coronavirus in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak. Dr Liu Zhiming, president of the Wu...

Celebrating 25 years of divine magic at Shivoham Shiva Temple

Bengaluru Karnataka India Feb 19 ANIPRNewswire February 21st, 2020 is a very special day at the Shivoham Shiva Temple at Murgesh Pallya by Humanitarian Hands Trust as it celebrates its Silver Jubilee and 25 years of Maha Shivratri celebrati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020