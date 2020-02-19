Marcus Stoinis ruled out of Australia A squad against England Lions match

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been ruled out of Australia A squad against the England Lions on Wednesday due to a shoulder injury. Stoinis sustained the injury in the Marsh Sheffield Shield match against South Australia and is unable to make a comeback. He will be rested from bowling until the injury settles.

Queensland all-rounder Jack Wildermuth will replace Stoinis in the squad. He scalped five wickets in the Bulls Marsh Sheffield Shield win against Tasmania. Australia A squad: Moises Henriques (c) (New South Wales), Jackson Bird (Tasmania), Harry Conway (New South Wales), Marcus Harris (Victoria), Josh Inglis (Western Australia), Usman Khawaja (vc) (Queensland), Nic Maddinson (Victoria), Michael Neser (Queensland), Kurtis Patterson (New South Wales), Mark Steketee (Queensland), Mitchell Swepson (Queensland), and Jack Wildermuth (Queensland).

Australia A will take on England Lions in the three-day game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) starting from February 22. (ANI)

