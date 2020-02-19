Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Mumps outbreak hits Brumbies ahead of Chiefs clash

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 13:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 13:27 IST
Rugby-Mumps outbreak hits Brumbies ahead of Chiefs clash

The ACT Brumbies' preparations for Saturday's Super Rugby match against Waikato Chiefs have been hampered by an outbreak of mumps, with several members of the organisation told not to travel for the clash in Hamilton. Rugby Australia (RA) said in a statement that a small number of cases of the viral infection had been confirmed among Brumbies players and staff and that only those who were completely healthy had been given the green light to travel.

"Rugby Australia, SANZAAR and the Brumbies, as well as ACT Health and relevant Public Health authorities in New Zealand, will continue to monitor the situation," RA said. RA said all the confirmed and suspected cases of the virus were being kept in isolation for at least five days after the onset of symptoms.

If a Brumbies player or staff member became unwell in New Zealand they would be placed in isolation and testing arranged, it added. All three of the teams that played against the Brumbies in the opening rounds -- Queensland Reds, Melbourne Rebels and Otago Highlanders -- had been asked to monitor their players and staff, it said.

No further cases had been reported so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

DEFF to assist municipalities to implement climate change response strategies

South Africa, as a responsible global citizen, will not shrink from its responsibility to address the important tasks that lie ahead to mitigate and adapt to climate change.We have a common moral responsibility to future generations to hono...

FTSE 100 rebounds as housebuilders gain, new virus cases drop

Londons FTSE 100 rebounded in tandem with global markets on Wednesday as housebuilders advanced after HSBC upgraded its view on the stocks ahead of a first batch of results next week, while the number of new coronavirus cases in China fell....

China revokes three Wall Street Journal press cards over 'Sick Man' headline

China on Wednesday said it has revoked the press cards of three Wall Street Journal reporters in Beijing, decrying an editorial headline published earlier this month by the US newspaper as racist.Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shua...

Maxxis India partners Yamaha for supplying tyres

Maxxis India on Wednesday said it has partnered Yamaha for supplying tyres in India and plans to corner at least 15 per cent of the countrys two-wheeler tyre market in the next five years. Maxxis India, which is a part of the Taiwan-based M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020