We can put pressure on any team: Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of T20 World Cup

Ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Wednesday said that her team can put pressure on each of their opponents. "The nerves do start to kick in because we are very excited about that opening game and we're looking positive in that. We are a side that can put pressure on any team, we just look to stay in the right mindset and play in the way we can because that is our biggest strength," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Kaur as saying.

Her remarks came ahead of India's opening match in the tournament against Australia on February 21. "In sport, sometimes you are in good form and others you are not. I know that everyone playing in this tournament will look to be positive, and that is good for our team," she added.

Ahead of the World Cup, India played a Women's Tri-series involving England and Australia. India had to suffer a loss against the hosts Australia in the finals of the tournament. "We all know that everyone in India loves cricket, wherever we go we always have our fans out there supporting and we are looking forward to that again," Kaur said.

The Women's World Cup will commence from February 21 and the finals would be played on International Women's Day (March 8). (ANI)

