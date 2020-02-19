Left Menu
Yuvraj Singh denies reports of him starring in webseries

Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh on Wednesday denied reports of him starring in a web-series.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 19-02-2020 17:49 IST
  • Created: 19-02-2020 17:49 IST
Yuvraj Singh denies reports of him starring in webseries
Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh. Image Credit: ANI

Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh on Wednesday denied reports of him starring in a web-series. His explanation came a day after some media outlets reported that the left-handed batsman would be starring in web-series involving his wife Hazel Keech and brother Zoravar Singh.

"Just to put some things in to correct perspective with regards to the recent news on me making a debut into web series is factually incorrect, the web series features my younger brother and not me. Request all my friends in the media to take corrective measures on the same. ThankYou," Yuvraj tweeted. The 38-year-old was last seen in action in a Bushfire relief fundraiser match.

Yuvraj had announced his retirement from international cricket on July 10 last year. The Chandigarh-born player captured the imagination of the cricketing world with his gravity-defying fielding abilities and effortless power-hitting.

A career that spanned over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is and 40 Tests, Yuvraj imprinted his place in the echelons of cricket as a player who could pretty much win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, deceiving bowling or fierce batting. Big events brought out the best in him - be it his international cricket entry at 2000 ICC Champions Trophy, the mind-numbing batting exhibition at the inaugural 2007 World Twenty20 or the all-round performance at 2011 World Cup.

He was awarded the Player of the Tournament in India's 2011 50-over World Cup triumph. (ANI)

