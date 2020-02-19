Left Menu
Development News Edition

Churchill Brothers beat Real Kashmir 2-1, rise to third in I-League table

  • PTI
  • |
  • Margao
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 20:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 20:35 IST
Churchill Brothers beat Real Kashmir 2-1, rise to third in I-League table

Churchill Brothers notched up a 2-1 victory over Real Kashmir FC and rose to the third spot in the I-League table here on Wednesday. Willis Deon Plaza (11th minute) opened the scoring by converting a penalty before Lalkhawpuimawia (20th minute) added the second with a stunning strike.

Robin Singh (82nd minute) pulled one back for the Snow Leopards, but the first half double turned out to be enough for the hosts to walk away with three points. The victory takes Churchill to third in the Hero I-League standings with 19 points, while Kashmir remain in seventh place with 15 points.

Churchill head coach Bernardo Tavares opted for three changes. Sukhadev Shivaji Patil donned the gloves in goal ahead of James Kithan. Quan Gomes was reinstated in midfield, with Lamgoulen Gou Hangshing also getting the nod in the 4-4-2. Kashmir gaffer David Robertson also reflected three changes to his XI. Brian Mascarenhas was preferred to Novin Gurung at the back. Dalraj Singh also started in defence, while Kallum Higginbotham made way for Danish Farooq upfront.

The hosts enjoyed the better exchanges in the first half, and the score-line reflected so. In the 10th minute, Churchill were awarded a penalty after Farhan Ganie was adjudged to have handled the ball while trying to clear a cross from Quan Gomes. Willis Plaza stepped up and made no mistake from 12-yards, sending Kashmir keeper Phurba Lachenpa the wrong way.

Around 10 minutes later, Mapuia latched on to a loose ball on the edge of the 18-yard box and with a flurry of white shirts closing him down got his strike away and found the top corner in stunning fashion, doubling his side's advantage. Coach Robertson was forced into making an early substitution in the 24th minute, given the way the game was unfolding at that point. He opted to add some fire to his attack, bringing on Higginbotham, with Dalraj Singh making way.

The Englishman almost pulled one back before half-time, going for goal on the volley from distance but his effort skimmed across the crossbar in what would have otherwise been a spectacular goal. However, Churchill went into the break with a two-goal cushion. Speaking on the performance of Snow Leopards, Real Kashmir FC co-owner Sandeep Chattoo said, "Since the start of the match RKFC tried to showcase a quality game. However, after the penalty kick in 11th minute, Churchill Brothers dominated in the first half."

"But in the second half we played really good football, Robin Singh's header was highlight of the match, although luck was not with us today," he added. Churchill Brothers had earlier defeated Aizawl FC 2-1.

It was RKFC's second successive defeat, having gone down 0-1 to second-placed Punjab (21 points from 13 matches) in their last game. Mohun Bagan (29 points from 12 matches) lead the standings. Churchill resumed the second half in the ascendency. In the 56th minute, Bazie Armand completely miscued a cross from Jovel Martins, gifting the delivery to Mapuia instead and putting him one-on-one with the keeper, but Lachenpa did well to make himself big and avert the danger.

Mapuia had another golden opportunity, in the 80th minute, after Plaza had put him through on goal, but he couldn't ride on Bazie Armand's challenge and went down. The pieces fell to Plaza with the goal gaping, but his effort was blocked. The Snow Leopards roared back in the 82nd minute when Sena Ralte’s cross-field delivery found Robin Singh unmarked in the box and the veteran forward made no mistake as Kashmir's two winter signings combined and delivered to stir a nervy ending.

The visitors kept knocking on Churchill's door. With five minutes added on, they had a couple of opportunities in stoppage time. First through Mason Robertson, who was played in by Armand, but Shivaji Patel did well to come off his line and snatch the ball from the Scots' feet.

Just a minute later, Armand’s shot from distance had plenty of sting but it took a wicked deflection off a Churchill shirt and fizzled past the post. Churchill braved the late northern storm and registered their second win on the trot, while David Robertson's men will get back to the drawing board after succumbing to back-to-back defeats.

Churchill's Socrates Emanuel Adolfo Pedro was named the Hero of the Match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Two drown in river

Two teenage boys drowned in the Kanhan river near Kamptee in Nagpur district of Maharashtra onWednesday, police said. The incident occurred in afternoon when a group ofeight teenage boys was visiting the river for a swim. Of the total four ...

No action against contractors for delay in work due to supply disruptions from China: Finmin

The government on Wednesday said contractors will not face any action if they fail to honour contractual obligation due to disruption in supplies on account of delay in shipment from novel coronavirus-hit China. An office memorandum issued ...

NIIT approves liquidation of subsidiaries NIPE, NYJL

NIIT Ltd on Wednesday said it has approved the proposal of voluntary liquidation of its wholly-owned subsidiaries NIIT Institute of Process Excellence Ltd NIPE and NIIT Yuva Jyoti Ltd NYJL. The Board of Directors of NYJL and NIPE, respectiv...

UPDATE 2-Two Iranians die after testing positive for coronavirus - official

Two Iranians have died in hospital after testing positive for the new coronavirus in the holy Shiite city of Qom, the head of the citys University of Medical Sciences told Mehr news agency on Wednesday.Two Iranians, who tested positive earl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020