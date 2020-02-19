Redskins bringing back RB Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson will return to the Washington Redskins in 2020 as the team officially picked up his option for next season. "Adrian Peterson is the epitome of what it means to be a pro in this league," new coach Ron Rivera said. "Adrian's leadership and passion towards the game of football will set an example of what is expected of the players in this program moving forward."

Peterson is currently fifth on the all-time rushing list with 14,216 yards. Peterson was a team captain and led Washington in attempts (211), rushing yards (898) and rushing touchdowns (5) last season.

Peterson has played in 164 career games. He currently ranks No. 8 in rushing attempts (3,036), No. 4 in rushing touchdowns (111) and No. 6 in yards per game (86.7) in NFL history. Next up on the rushing list would be Barry Sanders, who is 1,053 yards ahead of Peterson and fourth on the all-time rushing list.

Peterson is 12 rushing touchdowns behind Marcus Allen for third all-time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.