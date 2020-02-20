Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 27 of the Premier League on Feb. 22-24 (games at 1500 GMT unless stated): Saturday, Feb. 22

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur (1230)

*Chelsea have won their last two league matches against Spurs, last winning three in a row in March 2006 when they were managed by current Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho.

*Frank Lampard's Chelsea have lost seven home games in all competitions this season.

*Spurs forward Son Heung-min has been ruled out for several weeks after fracturing his right arm against Aston Villa last weekend.

Burnley v Bournemouth

*Matej Vydra's winner for Burnley against Southampton last weekend was just his fifth Premier League goal and first overall since September 2018.

*Bournemouth's only away league win in 13 attempts against Burnley came on the final day of the 2017-18 season. *Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson is looking to score in consecutive league games for the first time since September, having scored against Sheffield United last time out.

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United

*Palace striker Christian Benteke scored his first goal in 18 league appearances last time out against Everton.

*Newcastle have conceded more away goals than any other team in the league this season (28). *Palace are without a clean sheet in 10 league matches, the longest current run in the competition.

Sheffield United v Brighton & Hove Albion

*This will be first time Sheffield United host Brighton for a top-flight match.

*Neal Maupay, Brighton's top Premier League scorer this season with seven goals, has not scored for the club since December. *Brighton have benefited from a league-high total of four own goals this season.

Southampton v Aston Villa *Aston Villa are winless in their last seven matches against Southampton in all competitions.

*Southampton have conceded 30 goals in their 13 home league games this season, more than any other team in the competition. *Danny Ings has scored in his last two Southampton appearances to take his tally to 18 in 30 matches across all competitions.

Leicester City v Manchester City (1730) *Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have lost four of their 13 away league games this season, as many as they had on the road in their previous two campaigns combined.

*Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has contributed five goals and an assist in his last seven league appearances against Manchester City. *Leicester have drawn back-to-back league games, having drawn just one of their previous 22 matches in the competition.

Sunday, Feb. 23 Manchester United v Watford (1400)

*After scoring in each of their first 11 home league matches, United have not scored in their last two.

*Watford have lost all six Premier League games at Old Trafford, conceding 14 goals and scoring only twice.

*United's January signing Odion Ighalo scored 40 goals for Watford in two-and-a-half seasons between 2014 and 2017. Wolverhampton Wanderers v Norwich City (1400)

*Bottom side Norwich have failed to win 12 of their last 13 league matches and have not won away from home since beating Everton in November.

*Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has scored 11 league goals this season but is yet to open the scoring, with seven goals being equalisers.

*Norwich midfielder Emiliano Buendia has created 69 chances in the Premier League -- second only to Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne (88). Arsenal v Everton (1630)

*Arsenal have never lost to Everton at the Emirates Stadium and are unbeaten in their last 23 home games against the Toffees (W19 D4).

*No team has scored more top flight goals against another club than Arsenal have against Everton (327). They also have the most wins (97).

*Everton have lost only once since Marco Silva was sacked in December, wining six and drawing four -- under interim boss Duncan Ferguson and later Carlo Ancelotti -- to move up to ninth. Monday, Feb. 24

Liverpool v West Ham United (2000)

*Liverpool have won their last 20 home league matches while West Ham have lost their last three away games.

*West Ham boss David Moyes has never won away at Liverpool in 15 attempts (D7 L8).

*Liverpool are one win shy of Manchester City's 2017 record of winning 18 Premier League matches in a row.

