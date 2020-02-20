Left Menu
Soccer-Ecuador's Independiente hold Flamengo in 'Supercup' first leg

Ecuadorean club Independiente del Valle scored a last-minute penalty to rescue a 2-2 draw with visitors Flamengo on Wednesday in the first leg of South America's Recopa final. The fixture, also known as the 'Supercup', sees the previous year's Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana winners meet, with both teams looking to win it for the first time.

The host took the lead after 19 minutes when Jacob Murillo scored with a free-kick but Bruno Henrique's fourth goal in five games this year brought Libertadores champions Flamengo level after 65 minutes. Henrique then had to go off injured but his replacement Pedro put the Brazilians ahead with five minutes left.

However, Cristian Pellerano equalized for the home side in the final minute when he converted a spot kick after Murillo was felled in the box. The return leg will be played next Wednesday in Rio de Janeiro.

