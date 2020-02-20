Left Menu
Marlins' Aguilar, Astros' Diaz among arbitration winners

Image Credit: Twitter (@Marlins)

Miami Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar and Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz were among three players to win their arbitration cases Wednesday. Los Angeles Angels outfielder Brian Goodwin was also victorious, bringing the number of players to succeed in having their salary demands for 2020 met to four.

The teams have won six arbitration cases thus far. Aguilar, 29, will make $2,575,000 next season instead of Miami's proposed salary of $2,325,000. The slugger, who had 35 home runs and 108 RBIs in 2018, is coming off a down season in which he batted .236 with 12 homers and 50 RBIs in 131 games between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Marlins claimed Aguilar off waivers in December. This was his first year of arbitration eligibility. Diaz, 29, is set to make $2.6 million in 2020 instead of the team's $2 million offer. He hit .271 with nine home runs and 40 RBIs in 69 games with the Astros last season. Diaz was also arbitration-eligible for the first time.

Goodwin, 29, will make $2.2 million instead of $1.85 million in his first offseason of arbitration. Goodwin hit .262 with 17 homers and 47 RBIs in 136 games with the Angels last season. Prior to Wednesday, the only player to beat his team in arbitration this spring was Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Pedro Baez. Arbitration cases involving Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Archie Bradley and Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto and reliever Hector Neris are still pending.

