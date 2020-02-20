Reports: Rams promote Sophie Luoto to exec role

The Los Angeles Rams have promoted Sophie Luoto to the team's director of football operations, making her the organization's highest-ranking woman involved in the football administration, according to multiple reports Wednesday. Luoto, 31, had been working in the Rams player personnel department as the manager of football administration, and her new position makes her one of the NFL's highest-ranking female executives.

According to a Los Angeles Times report, Luoto will be charged with managing the Rams' current practice facility, travel for the team and scouts and NFL compliance during operations on game days among other duties. Luoto went to college at UCLA and has been a manager in the Rams organization for the past four seasons.

