PREVIEW-Soccer-European success boosts Leipzig's title run

  Reuters
  Updated: 20-02-2020 15:58 IST
  Created: 20-02-2020 15:58 IST
Julian Nagelsmann will take RB Leipzig to Schalke 04 on Saturday hoping a 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League will give his team confidence for its Bundesliga title run. Until last week's league win over Werder Bremen, Leipzig had been without a victory for the previous four games in all competitions and their dip in form had cost them the lead in the Bundesliga and a German Cup exit.

But in the Champions League knockout round for the first time, Leipzig came through the first leg in London on Wednesday with flying colours. "We were mature and patient and we did it well. We did not lose our cool," coach Nagelsmann said, praising his players just weeks after questioning their commitment in the league.

Nagelsmann had played down Leipzig's title chances saying even a Champions League spot would be a success, though his team is in second place in the Bundesliga on 45 points, just one behind Bayern. Scoring the winner in London, top scorer Timo Werner ended his own five-game goal drought in all competitions.

"I had not scored in the last few games and I had also missed some chances before the penalty," Werner said. "That did not make the penalty any easier but I really wanted to take it and I stayed calm." Leipzig's next opponents, Schalke are looking for their first win in five games, and have scored just one goal in their last four league games. They are now in sixth place, having briefly broken into the top four earlier in the campaign.

Borussia Dortmund, in third on 42, will take on strugglers Werder Bremen, having notched a 2-1 victory over Paris St Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday. Teenager Erling Haaland, who has taken Bundesliga by storm with eight goals in five games, scored both goals. Bayern have what looks to be on paper the easiest task on Friday when they host last-placed Paderborn. The Bavarians face Chelsea in the Champions League next week.

