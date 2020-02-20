Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Federer to miss French Open after knee surgery

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 18:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 18:06 IST
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Federer to miss French Open after knee surgery

Roger Federer has said he will miss a number of tournaments, including the French Open, after undergoing keyhole surgery on his knee in Switzerland on Wednesday but he is targeting a return in time for Wimbledon.

The 20-times Grand Slam champion struggled with injury at the Australian Open, where he lost in the semi-finals to eventual champion Novak Djokovic, and has not played since. Federer, 38, said he would miss ATP tournaments in Dubai, Indian Wells, Bogota and Miami as well as the French Open which starts at the end of May.

It will be the fourth time in five years that Federer, champion at Roland Garros for the only time in 2009, has missed the claycourt slam. "My right knee has been bothering me for a little while. I hoped it would go away, but after an examination and discussion with my team, I decided to have arthroscopic surgery in Switzerland yesterday," Federer said in a statement on Twitter https://twitter.com/rogerfederer/status/1230436935832940546.

"After the procedure, the doctors confirmed that it was the right thing to have done and are very confident of a full recovery." The Swiss skipped the entire claycourt season in 2017 and 2018 and last year played only two tournaments on the surface before arriving in Paris for the French Open where he lost to Rafa Nadal in the semi-finals.

His agent told Reuters last week that Federer was planning on playing only at Roland Garros while skipping the Madrid and Rome Masters. The French Open begins on May 24. While the prospect of Federer being away from the Tour for so long will dismay his vast army of fans, they can be encouraged that his decision to undergo knee surgery for a second time seems designed to extend his career.

"I can't wait to be back playing again soon, see you on the grass," Federer added on his Twitter page. Federer has proved in the past that he can return to his peak after an injury layoff.

He had knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus in 2016 and missed the second half of that season as he struggled to recover. But he returned in style to win the 2017 Australian Open, ending a near five-year Grand Slam title drought. Federer's ranking will drop from its current three but he is still likely to be seeded in the top 10 at Wimbledon where he will be seeking a record-extending ninth title.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Round-the-clock power supply by bundling renewable with thermal power: Draft policy

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has proposed a draft policy for the supply of round-the-clock RTC power to distributors through a mix of renewable energy and electricity generated in coal-based plants. Addressing the issues of inte...

UPDATE 2-Lesotho PM faces charge of murdering first wife, says to step down

Lesothos Prime Minister Thomas Thabane will be charged with the murder of his late wife, the deputy police commissioner said on Thursday, the latest twist in a love triangle murder case that has stunned the southern African highland kingdom...

Top worry for young Africans? Jobs and corruption - but green anxieties grow

By Kim Harrisberg JOHANNESBURG, Feb 20 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Despite surging climate change threats, from worsening storms to growing water shortages, young Africans see unemployment, corruption and political instability as the most ...

Lebanon banking assn urges quick solution to Eurobonds maturity issue -statement

Lebanons banking association urged President Michel Aoun on Thursday to find a quick resolution of uncertainties over the countrys fast-approaching Eurobond maturities, saying falling bond prices were creating losses and piling pressure on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020