Left Menu
Development News Edition

BAI expects 'quarantined' Chinese shuttlers for India Open, seeks government nod

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 18:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 18:11 IST
BAI expects 'quarantined' Chinese shuttlers for India Open, seeks government nod

The Badminton Association of India is optimistic about China's participation in next month's India Open despite the fears surrounding the deadly coronavirus as Chinese shuttlers are in quarantine for almost a fortnight in Europe. A top BAI official told PTI that the federation has already got in touch with the sports and external affairs ministries, seeking clarity regarding visa processing of the shuttlers from Asian countries, especially China and Hong Kong.

"India Open is an important tournament for the Olympic qualification, so we are expecting a big Chinese contingent," the official said on the condition of anonymity. "BAI has sought permission from the sports ministry and external affairs ministry for the visa process of the athletes. The Chinese shuttlers are already in Europe to play the German Open, All England and Swiss Open before coming to India."

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 2,000 and infected over 75,000 people in China. The virus is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China late last year and the city has been under a lockdown for weeks now. Given the health risks, Chinese wrestlers were last week denied visas for the ongoing Asian Championships.

The Chinese and Hong Kong shuttlers are expected to play the All England Championships, a BWF World Tour Super 1000, to be held from March 11 to 15 in Birmingham, as they are already in Europe. Swiss Open World Tour 300 (March 17-22) is the next event in the international schedule, ahead of the India Open.

"The Chinese shuttlers are in quarantine for almost a fortnight in Europe and they are expected to play German Open and All England Championships. After that there is the Swiss Open so they would be in Europe before they play the India Open," said a BWF official. China is expected to send a 60-plus contingent, led by Chen Yufei and Shi Yuqi. The legendary Lin Dan and He Bingjiao are also expected to be part of the squad. Also shuttlers from Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan and Korea are in line to participate in the tournament.

The sports ministry has made it clear that it will extend all support to BAI. "We will abide by the Olympic Charter and provide all support to BAI but it is a health issue and the last decision lies with the government. Whenever any federation comes to us for conducting an official tournament we have always instantly given our approval," a sports ministry source said.

Meanwhile, Badminton World Federation (BWF) Tournament Series Manager Ruvian Ruslan on Thursday visited the K D Jadhav Indoor Stadium, which will host the India Open from March 24 to March 29. "The two-member BWF team was here to visit the venue and they are very happy with the facilities of the stadium and have approved the venue for India Open 2020. We are confident that this edition will see top class badminton action and I urge all badminton fans to come and watch the players live," BAI secretary Ajay K Singhania said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Round-the-clock power supply by bundling renewable with thermal power: Draft policy

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has proposed a draft policy for the supply of round-the-clock RTC power to distributors through a mix of renewable energy and electricity generated in coal-based plants. Addressing the issues of inte...

UPDATE 2-Lesotho PM faces charge of murdering first wife, says to step down

Lesothos Prime Minister Thomas Thabane will be charged with the murder of his late wife, the deputy police commissioner said on Thursday, the latest twist in a love triangle murder case that has stunned the southern African highland kingdom...

Top worry for young Africans? Jobs and corruption - but green anxieties grow

By Kim Harrisberg JOHANNESBURG, Feb 20 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Despite surging climate change threats, from worsening storms to growing water shortages, young Africans see unemployment, corruption and political instability as the most ...

Lebanon banking assn urges quick solution to Eurobonds maturity issue -statement

Lebanons banking association urged President Michel Aoun on Thursday to find a quick resolution of uncertainties over the countrys fast-approaching Eurobond maturities, saying falling bond prices were creating losses and piling pressure on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020