Soccer-Malaga president Al Thani temporarily removed from club

Qatari businessman Abdullah Bin Nasser Al Thani has been removed as president of Spanish soccer club Malaga for six months on a series of charges including alleged illegal appropriation, a regional court investigating the case said on Thursday. The alleged charges, which also included conduct causing unfair prejudice and improper management, were brought by a group called The Association of Small Shareholders of Malaga CF.

The judge investigating the case also ordered a judicial administrator, Jose Maria Munoz, to take up the role of administering the club during the period. Al Thani could not immediately be reached for comment and Malaga did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Al Thani purchased Malaga in June 2010 for a reported 36 million euros, ploughing money into the club to pay for a series of big-name signings including Ruud van Nistelrooy, Santi Cazorla, Isco and Julio Baptista. The signings helped the club finish fourth in La Liga in 2012 and qualify for the Champions League for the first time.

They were forced to sell many of their top players shortly after the season ended due to financial difficulties but still reached the quarter-finals of Europe's top competition, losing 3-2 on aggregate to Borussia Dortmund. Malaga were relegated in 2018 and are currently 15th in Spain's second division.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.